The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rains hell on Donald Trump Jr’s excuses for naming the whistleblower

President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr., appeared on “The View” Thursday to promote his recent book attacking progressives as “snowflakes” while simultaneously complaining about being under constant scrutiny for his false claims or twisted data. In a discussion about Don Jr.’s role in outing the whistleblower of the Ukraine scandal, Whoopi Goldberg flattened the president’s son, trying to claim he has no responsibility as a “private citizen.”

“What you seem to have done, and feels very disingenuous because you can’t say, I’m a private citizen, and yet you’re in the middle of all of this,” she said. “You were brought to the FBI folks. Everybody talked to you, you know, you’re part of this. So when you release a name like that, even if it was out for ten days or 20 days, you have to know that people — if you were talking about the white powder that your family got, this guy’s family is getting the same thing, and why is it okay for one and not both? People shouldn’t be doing it.”

Don Jr. refuted the idea that the whistleblower was being threatened or harmed. It prompted Goldberg to note that no one knows if Don Jr. was telling the truth about his family being attacked.

Progressive co-host Joy Behar had to tell Trump to stop yelling, holding her ears.

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who joined the panel discussion, was asked as a lawyer and former prosecutor whether she advised her boyfriend that outing a whistleblower was a federal crime.

“I didn’t advise him,” Guilfoyle said. She went on to claim that because the name was “already out there,” Trump Jr. didn’t release the name. The name discussed was from conspiracy theory sites until RealClearPolitics used the conspiracy theories to create a story about the person. Guilfoyle claimed that gets Trump Jr. off the hook.

Trump Jr. said that he shouldn’t have to “forego his First Amendment rights” when the name was already in an article on the Drudge Report and on conspiracy sites and message boards. Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to be aware that even First Amendment rights have restrictions on them if those rights infringe on the rights or safety of others.

“Listen, man. I don’t know how many people here read the Drudge Report. I don’t know, but I’m saying a lot more people know your name than know the Drudge Report,” Goldberg said.

Guilfoyle then tried to claim it was all in the name of “transparency,” something the Trump White House has used selectively` and only when it suits them.

Behar flattened them on the claim, saying that if Trump was so transparent, he would be releasing his taxes.

