‘The worst day with the most damning evidence’: CNN’s Tapper explains how Sondland was very bad for Trump

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony before the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry on Wednesday generated several startling revelations, including confirmation of an explicit quid-pro-quo deal involving investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN’s Jake Tapper described Sondland’s testimony as “a monumental and historic moment on what may turn out to be the worst day with the most damning evidence for President Trump in the impeachment inquiry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then laid out all the ways that Sondland has been very bad news for the president.

“Sondland directly implicated the president in directing the operation to pressure Ukraine,” Tapper explained. “Sondland is testifying that there very clearly was a quid pro quo — this was for a White House visit for the Ukrainians in exchange for an announcement about an investigation into the company Burisma and the Bidens. Now, Sondland later said it became clear to him that the quid pro quo also, he presumed, was tied to the holdup of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that Ukraine desperately needed.”

Even more stunning, argued Tapper, was that Sondland implicated so many administration officials.

“Sondland named names today on everyone, in his view, who was involved with knowledge of a pressure campaign of a quid pro quo, of the meeting in exchange for the announced investigations,” he said. “Starting with President Trump as well as Vice President Pence, he says, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Mick Mulvaney. Sondland said multiple times, quote, ‘Everyone was in the loop.'”

Watch the video below.