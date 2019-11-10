Quantcast
Connect with us

There are criminal statutes that could be filed against those outing the whistleblower: Former federal prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

Former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig explained Sunday that there are criminal statutes that could be used to prosecute those outing the whistleblower.

This week, RealClearInvestigations revealed the name of someone they believed to be the whistleblower. President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., then proceeded to tweet out the name of the whistleblower to his 4 million followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are two categories of law potentially in play here,” Honig began while speaking on CNN. “First, civil and administrative penalties. Civil law says you can’t take personnel action to punish somebody who’s come forward with information. It doesn’t use the phrase, whistleblower. That means you can’t demote somebody or fire somebody, if they’ve come forward with information. The penalties here are primarily administrative and financial.”

Where the real “teeth” are in the law, however, comes from criminal statutes, he explained.

“I believe there are criminal statutes here, [like] witness tampering,” Honig continued. “It’s a federal crime to try to intimidate a witness, to try to get them to influence or delay or prevent their testimony. Also, it’s a crime to retaliate against a witness. To take harmful action against somebody to pay them back for coming forward with information. Now, will our Justice Department take action here? I don’t know. Bill Barr has shown little inclination in doing it, but to me, this can’t be about politics. Protecting witnesses is core to what we do in our justice system.”

While Attorney General Bill Barr isn’t likely to prosecute any criminal witness tampering, particularly at the hands of the president’s namesake, the statute of limitations for witness tampering is five years, with a few exceptions. If Trump loses the election in 2020, the incoming Democratic president could choose to prosecute those who revealed the whistleblower and who tried to intimidate him/her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Honig’s comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rex Tillerson told Nikki Haley the only way to ‘save the country’ was to ‘undermine’ Trump

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

New revelations are being released from Nikki Haley's book With All Due Respect, chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were working within the White House to protect the country.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote, according to a copy obtained by Slate. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas confesses to delivering bribery message to Ukraine for Trump

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani's business partner, Lev Parnas, made news this week when he revealed he was willing to cooperate with the investigation into President Donald Trump's bribery of Ukraine. Now he's saying that he was the one who delivered messages to Ukraine on behalf of Giuliani and the president, The New York Times reported.

Parnas told a representative of then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky's incoming government "that it had to announce an investigation into Mr. Trump’s political rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his son, or else Vice President Mike Pence would not attend the swearing-in of the new president, and the United States would freeze aid, the lawyer said."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. still complaining about hosts on ‘The View’ three days after he said they were triggered

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. seems lost in his own story about what happened during his appearance on ABC's "The View" this week. After the show, the president's son claimed that he clearly "triggered" those on the panel and owned their arguments. But after three days, Trump Jr. is still complaining about the visit.

During an interview on The Cats Roundtable on AM 970 in New York Sunday, the eldest Trump child seemed triggered himself by the women at the table.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out