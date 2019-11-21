‘They weren’t man enough to stay’: Ex-GOP chairman rips Republicans who bailed after attacking Fiona Hill

The former leader of the Republican Party questioned the manhood of GOP members of Congress who left the impeachment hearing after attacking Dr. Fiona Hill.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele was interviewed by Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on Thursday.

“We watched a pathetic performance,” Steele said.

“So pathetic, at the end they couldn’t ask questions, because they knew the moment they did she would shred them alive on live television,” he explained.

“To the point that after they would trash her, they’d get up and leave the room — they weren’t man enough to stay,” Steele concluded.

Watch: