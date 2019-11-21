Quantcast
‘They weren’t man enough to stay’: Ex-GOP chairman rips Republicans who bailed after attacking Fiona Hill

Published

1 hour ago

on

The former leader of the Republican Party questioned the manhood of GOP members of Congress who left the impeachment hearing after attacking Dr. Fiona Hill.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele was interviewed by Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on Thursday.

“We watched a pathetic performance,” Steele said.

“So pathetic, at the end they couldn’t ask questions, because they knew the moment they did she would shred them alive on live television,” he explained.

“To the point that after they would trash her, they’d get up and leave the room — they weren’t man enough to stay,” Steele concluded.

Watch:

FBI official facing criminal investigation for allegedly altering surveillance document in Russia probe: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

On Thursday, CNN reported that John Durham, the U.S. Attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the 2016 Russia probe, has opened a criminal investigation into an FBI official accused of altering a document pertaining to the original surveillance efforts.

It is unclear how the document was altered, or whether it played any significance in the FBI's efforts to obtain warrants to surveil members of the Donald Trump's presidential campaign, including adviser Carter Page.

Lev Parnas was ‘at the table’ when Giuliani pressured Ukraine for Biden dirt during Madrid meeting

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

The Daily Beast published a bombshell report on Thursday evening that put indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in the room when the former NYC mayor pressured the Ukraine for political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

"When Rudy Giuliani met with a senior Ukrainian official in Madrid earlier this year and urged him to investigate the Bidens, Lev Parnas was at the table, according to Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian official. Parnas’ presence at the meeting, which has not been previously reported, indicates that he may have significant visibility into Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Kyiv to investigate a company linked to one of President Donald Trump’s political rivals," The Beast reported. "That pressure campaign is a central focus of congressional Democrats’ impeachment inquiry."

