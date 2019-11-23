This $11 charging cable is rugged enough to outlast your smartphone
From the iMac to the iPhone, Apple makes many great products. Unfortunately, these devices come with very flimsy charging cables.
If you want to stay connected, consider investing in the Syncwire UNBREAKcable. As the name suggests, this charging cable is tough as nails— you can bend it at least 30,000 times and cause no damage. Normally $18.99, the Lightning cable is now $10.99 at the Raw Story Store (USB-C and microUSB variants are also on sale).
When you use a thin cable every day, wear and tear seems almost inevitable. But the UNBREAKcable has been designed to last well beyond your next phone upgrade.
This heavy-duty cable features a tinplate interior and a TPE jacket exterior. In addition, the internal wires are wrapped to avoid friction, while the braided skin prevents tangles.
As a result, the UNBREAKcable is able to support 275 pounds and withstand 30,000 90-degree bends. These are not just empty promises — the cable has been tested extensively.
The Lightning version is MFi-certified, so you get the same charging and syncing performance as an Apple cable. It is also three feet long, meaning you have good reach.
It is worth $18.99, but you can get the UNBREAKcable Lightning version now for $10.99. You can also get a USB-C version for $9.99, and the microUSB version for $8.99.
