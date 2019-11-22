‘This ain’t right’: Internet livid after Twitter suspends ‘El Bloombito’ parody account mocking Mike Bloomberg

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $31 million on one-week of political ads — the most ever spent by a candidate.

While many Twitter users were trashing Bloomberg for attempting to buy the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, one voice was conspicuously absent: the famous parody account El Bloombito, which has long-mocked Bloomberg’s Spanglish.

ADVERTISEMENT

El Bloombito has been around a long time — in 2011, Buzzfeed ran a story headline, “The Best Of El Bloombito.”

In 2016, Reuters reported on the El Bloombito’s return, as Bloomberg was considering running for president. Newsweek noted the reemergence of the account as Bloomberg considered a 2020 bid.

But now the account has gone dark, after being suspended by Twitter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ripped the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ain’t right! This was of the funniest NYC accounts to exist, right up there w/ that time the Bronx Zoo Cobra started tweeting from Ray’s Pizza 🐍🍕 https://t.co/WqG71daZrR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2019

AOC was not alone. Prominent Republican attorney George Conway launched an eight-tweet thread blasting the decision and appealing directly to Twitter CEO Josh Dorsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspending @ElBloombito is a mistake, @jack. It’s a popular and funny parody account run by a clever Jewish/Puerto

Rican New Yorker, dating back to Mayor Bloomberg’s days as mayor, that made fun of him and his not-so-great spoken Spanish. https://t.co/tUYBd8JzTQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So please fix this,@jack. Thanks. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

Here’s some of what others were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is insane. A giant mistake. @elbloombito is one of the best accounts on Twitter. https://t.co/A83Xp3IhUx — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, here is an example of the brilliant – and clear! – parody on the @ElBloombito run by @Jewyorican pic.twitter.com/rKuXLQJxAw — Will Tooke (@willtooketv) November 22, 2019

This completely changes the 2020 race for me. I would have voted for Bloomberg to ensure 4 years of @ElBloombito — matt blaze (@mattblaze) November 22, 2019