‘This ain’t right’: Internet livid after Twitter suspends ‘El Bloombito’ parody account mocking Mike Bloomberg
Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $31 million on one-week of political ads — the most ever spent by a candidate.
While many Twitter users were trashing Bloomberg for attempting to buy the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, one voice was conspicuously absent: the famous parody account El Bloombito, which has long-mocked Bloomberg’s Spanglish.
El Bloombito has been around a long time — in 2011, Buzzfeed ran a story headline, “The Best Of El Bloombito.”
In 2016, Reuters reported on the El Bloombito’s return, as Bloomberg was considering running for president. Newsweek noted the reemergence of the account as Bloomberg considered a 2020 bid.
But now the account has gone dark, after being suspended by Twitter.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ripped the decision.
This ain’t right! This was of the funniest NYC accounts to exist, right up there w/ that time the Bronx Zoo Cobra started tweeting from Ray’s Pizza 🐍🍕 https://t.co/WqG71daZrR
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2019
AOC was not alone. Prominent Republican attorney George Conway launched an eight-tweet thread blasting the decision and appealing directly to Twitter CEO Josh Dorsey.
Suspending @ElBloombito is a mistake, @jack. It’s a popular and funny parody account run by a clever Jewish/Puerto
Rican New Yorker, dating back to Mayor Bloomberg’s days as mayor, that made fun of him and his not-so-great spoken Spanish. https://t.co/tUYBd8JzTQ
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019
So please fix this,@jack. Thanks.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019
Here’s some of what others were saying:
Colleague: "they got El Bloombito." pic.twitter.com/MZszKU7trH
— Kate Hinds (@katehinds) November 22, 2019
Se cancelaron a @elbloombito?!?! pic.twitter.com/3yEhSkqcIC
— Xeni (@xeni) November 22, 2019
Bring back El Bloombito! https://t.co/3547tSYMuX
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 22, 2019
This is insane. A giant mistake. @elbloombito is one of the best accounts on Twitter. https://t.co/A83Xp3IhUx
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 22, 2019
For context, here is an example of the brilliant – and clear! – parody on the @ElBloombito run by @Jewyorican pic.twitter.com/rKuXLQJxAw
— Will Tooke (@willtooketv) November 22, 2019
This completely changes the 2020 race for me. I would have voted for Bloomberg to ensure 4 years of @ElBloombito
— matt blaze (@mattblaze) November 22, 2019