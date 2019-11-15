‘This is not about tweets!’ GOP lawmaker deflects wildly when asked about Trump’s attacks on Yovanovitch

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Friday was not happy to be asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

During a press conference that occurred after the day’s impeachment hearings, Stefanik tried to make the case that nothing in Yovanovitch’s testimony provided any reason to impeach the president.

She was thrown off her game, however, when a reporter asked her whether the president’s tweet harmed her party’s ability to send a consistent message.

“We’re not here to talk about tweets but impeachable offenses!” she angrily replied. “Let me answer your question. These hearings are not about tweets. They are about impeachment of the president of United States. This is a constitutional matter.”

A reporter then asked her whether she agreed with the president’s attacks on the former ambassador, and she acknowledged that she disagreed with the “tone” of his tweets.

Then, however, she pivoted right back to insisting the tweets are not important.

“It’s a very serious matter when we’re talking about impeachment!” she said. “This is a constitutional matter this is not about tweets!”

