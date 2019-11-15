‘This is not about tweets!’ GOP lawmaker deflects wildly when asked about Trump’s attacks on Yovanovitch
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Friday was not happy to be asked about President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
During a press conference that occurred after the day’s impeachment hearings, Stefanik tried to make the case that nothing in Yovanovitch’s testimony provided any reason to impeach the president.
She was thrown off her game, however, when a reporter asked her whether the president’s tweet harmed her party’s ability to send a consistent message.
“We’re not here to talk about tweets but impeachable offenses!” she angrily replied. “Let me answer your question. These hearings are not about tweets. They are about impeachment of the president of United States. This is a constitutional matter.”
A reporter then asked her whether she agreed with the president’s attacks on the former ambassador, and she acknowledged that she disagreed with the “tone” of his tweets.
Then, however, she pivoted right back to insisting the tweets are not important.
“It’s a very serious matter when we’re talking about impeachment!” she said. “This is a constitutional matter this is not about tweets!”
Watch the video below.
Massive anti-coup protests explode across Bolivia ‘against the many violations to Democracy’
"Do you think we are ignorant?"
Chanting "resign now" to Bolivia's interim, self-declared president Jeanine Añez, protesters across the Latin American country on Friday made their displeasure with the overthrow of the government by right-wing Christian extremists last Sunday known.
Thousands of demonstrators marched through the cities of La Paz and El Alto. Friday's protests follow days of unrest as the Bolivian people rejected Sunday's coup, which forced democratically-elected President Evo Morales to resign and flee the country.
Fox’s John Roberts: Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch caused ‘a lot of damage’ to foreheads at the White House
On today's edition of Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto asked White House correspondent John Roberts what he thinks the consequences will be for President Trump's apparent attempt to intimidate former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- at the very moment she was testifying at the second public hearing of the House's impeachment inquiry.
"I don't know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this..." Roberts said, while mimicking someone smacking their forehead in frustration. "...as the President tweeted that out right in the middle of the hearing."
‘American hero’ Marie Yovanovitch gets standing ovation ‘drowning out and effectively answering’ GOP’s ‘limp objections’
'Poignant and Perfect'
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was heralded with a standing ovation as her five-plus hours of calm and patriotic testimony ended and House Republicans tried to commandeer the last whiffs of Friday's impeachment proceedings.
Republicans demanded they be given extra time to speak as the hearing was gaveled to a close, claiming they had been disparaged and had the right to respond.
They did not.
As she stood and began to walk away, audience members in the gallery cheered, and gave Ambassador Yovanovitch a standing ovation.