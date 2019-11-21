This top-rated meditation app can help you unwind in just three minutes

Regular meditation is a great way to deal with stress and anxiety. While you may not have the time to attend classes, Aura allows you to unwind whenever you need to.

This meditation app delivers guided meditations to help you relax in just a few minutes. With a rating of 4.7 out 5 stars in the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Android, Aura already has thousands of happy users. You can join them with a lifetime premium subscription for $79.99 at the Raw Story Shop. Today, you score another 15% off with promo code “BFSAVE15” when at checkout.

With 24-hour email and social media overload, modern life can get pretty stressful. Aura helps you escape the mental strain, with guided meditation sessions that last between three and ten minutes.

You simply open the app, put on your headphones and choose what kind of session you want. Aura provides a range of different content, including meditations, life coaching sessions, stories and music. And, the app uses artificial intelligence to optimize the experience for your ears.

The app also offers daily meditation reminders, and you can even track your mood over time to see how you improve.

With a Premium subscription, you can enjoy unlimited listening and offline access.

Remember that you can get an additional 15% off the sale price with the promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.