Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy’s ad defending Trump features footage from Russia
The top Republican in the House of Representatives this week released an ad defending President Donald Trump which includes footage from Russia.
The ad itself has been widely mocked, but now that CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski has identified the stock footage is from Russia, it’s becoming all the worse for McCarthy. Several years ago McCarthy was caught saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying Trump.
Here’s the ad from McCarthy:
What if I told you…
⇒ He won the election.
⇒ He spoke for millions who didn’t have a voice.
⇒ Despite their obstruction, he is still getting things done for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZuVq1Jl9RG
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 25, 2019
Here’s Kaczynski identifying the Russian footage:
A little on the nose the stock footage used here was Russian. pic.twitter.com/FYhgdF3DvL
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 25, 2019
Here are some responses mocking McCarthy’s ad:
What if I told you…
-> He lost the popular vote
-> He’s being impeached
-> A congressman named Kevin McCarthy was caught on tape saying he’s paid by Putin, “swear to God.” https://t.co/Mu3h265A7U
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 26, 2019
What if I told you…
The @GOPLeader is on tape saying “[t]here’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump” https://t.co/g3PXfVJZp2
— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) November 26, 2019
What if I told you…
⇒ The “Americans” in your ad aren’t Americans.
⇒ One’s Israeli. One’s Russian.
⇒ You previously said “Putin pays Trump.”
⇒ One of your shots of America is actually Italy.
Do you recognize America anymore, Mr. McCarthy? Have you left no sense of decency? https://t.co/QF7ap0zQuw
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 26, 2019
He lost by 3 million votes
White supremacists shouldn’t have a voice
We’re going to have to fix all of things he’s done to destroy our international standing
— Brienne of Snark 🏳️🌈🦃 (@BrienneOfSnark_) November 26, 2019
What if I told you…
> He got fewer votes than his opponent
> White people who hate brown people have always had a voice, as have 1 percenters
> The only thing he’s done is golf and grift
> You’re on the wrong side of history and your grandchildren will be ashamed of you https://t.co/oVGaAM4mcp
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 25, 2019
What if I told you…
-> He lost the popular vote
-> He’s being impeached
-> A congressman named Kevin McCarthy was caught on tape saying he’s paid by Putin, “swear to God.”
– via @michelleinbklyn
— Mattison (@Mattison) November 26, 2019
What if I told you…
The footage you added was created by Russia.
BTW…
– He didn’t win the election.
– He speaks for no one not named Donald Trump.
– He hasn’t actually done anything except destroy government. https://t.co/Qq00dCRlFP
— Milt Shook (@miltshook) November 25, 2019
Hat tip: The Hill
