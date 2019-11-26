Quantcast
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy’s ad defending Trump features footage from Russia

8 mins ago

The top Republican in the House of Representatives this week released an ad defending President Donald Trump which includes footage from Russia.

The ad itself has been widely mocked, but now that CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski has identified the stock footage is from Russia, it’s becoming all the worse for McCarthy. Several years ago McCarthy was caught saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying Trump.

Here’s the ad from McCarthy:

Here’s Kaczynski identifying the Russian footage:

Here are some responses mocking McCarthy’s ad:

Thanks to a blunder, the Texas Republican Party's 2020 election strategy has ended up in the hands of Texas Democrats, according to the The Dallas Morning News.

The document, titled “Primary/General Election 2020 [Draft]," began showing up in Democratic emails this Monday and included a list 12 statehouse districts that the GOP is targeting in 2020.

“Starting after the Primary, the RPT will generate microsites for negative hits against the Democrat candidates in our twelve target race—we expect each microsite to be roughly $500,” the document reads. “We will then begin rolling out these websites, prioritizing the races that were within 4% in the 2018 election.”

In a damning column for The Daily Beast, Julia Davis noted how the Republican Party is going beyond simply downplaying the implications of how Russian interference in the 2016 election put President Donald Trump in power. They are now actively promoting Russian propaganda to the American people — and Russian media personalities are delighted.

"When Sen. John N. Kennedy of Louisiana went with a group of fellow Republican lawmakers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Moscow (yes, Moscow) last year, they met with Russian counterparts in what the Russian press described as a 'secret room,'" wrote Davis. "Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, said Kennedy had promised to deliver a 'tough message' about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, but when it was his turn to speak 'he had absolutely nothing to say.'"

Continue Reading
 
 