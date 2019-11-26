Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy’s ad defending Trump features footage from Russia

The top Republican in the House of Representatives this week released an ad defending President Donald Trump which includes footage from Russia.

The ad itself has been widely mocked, but now that CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski has identified the stock footage is from Russia, it’s becoming all the worse for McCarthy. Several years ago McCarthy was caught saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying Trump.

Here’s the ad from McCarthy:

What if I told you…

⇒ He won the election.

⇒ He spoke for millions who didn’t have a voice.

⇒ Despite their obstruction, he is still getting things done for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZuVq1Jl9RG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 25, 2019

Here’s Kaczynski identifying the Russian footage:

A little on the nose the stock footage used here was Russian. pic.twitter.com/FYhgdF3DvL — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 25, 2019

Here are some responses mocking McCarthy’s ad:

What if I told you…

-> He lost the popular vote

-> He’s being impeached

What if I told you…

⇒ The “Americans” in your ad aren’t Americans.

⇒ One’s Israeli. One’s Russian.

⇒ You previously said “Putin pays Trump.”

Hat tip: The Hill