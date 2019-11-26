Top Trump border official broke federal ethics rules to get ‘sponsors’ to fund FBI happy hours: Report

President Donald Trump’s top border reportedly official broke FBI ethics rules in an effort to get outside “sponsors” to fund happy hours with alcohol and food, and continued to do so even after he was warned in writing that it was against federal regulations.

Mark Morgan, President Trump’s acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency, reportedly broke ethics rules in 2015, when he served as deputy assistant director of the FBI’s training division, according to an exclusive report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Inspector General’s investigation was not completed until January of 2018. It unclear if the FBI IG ever notified either the Obama administration or the Trump administration. Morgan was moved from the FBI to the Border Patrol in 2016.

He was “forced out of Border Patrol leadership in January 2017,” but “became a vocal supporter of Trump on Fox News, and the president brought him back into the government in May 2019 to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Chronicle reports.

Morgan was later named as CBP acting commissioner.

Image: CBP photos by Glenn Fawcett via Flickr