Top Trump border official broke federal ethics rules to get ‘sponsors’ to fund FBI happy hours: Report
President Donald Trump’s top border reportedly official broke FBI ethics rules in an effort to get outside “sponsors” to fund happy hours with alcohol and food, and continued to do so even after he was warned in writing that it was against federal regulations.
Mark Morgan, President Trump’s acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency, reportedly broke ethics rules in 2015, when he served as deputy assistant director of the FBI’s training division, according to an exclusive report from the San Francisco Chronicle.
An Inspector General’s investigation was not completed until January of 2018. It unclear if the FBI IG ever notified either the Obama administration or the Trump administration. Morgan was moved from the FBI to the Border Patrol in 2016.
He was “forced out of Border Patrol leadership in January 2017,” but “became a vocal supporter of Trump on Fox News, and the president brought him back into the government in May 2019 to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Chronicle reports.
Morgan was later named as CBP acting commissioner.
Image: CBP photos by Glenn Fawcett via Flickr
CNN
State Department official blamed Rudy Giuliani for feeding Trump ‘negative views’ about Ukraine: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," White House correspondent Manu Raju walked through one of the key revelations from State Department official Philip Reeker's testimony to Congress in the impeachment proceedings.
"Reeker raises concerns ... about about several issues involving both the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, his efforts to push for his investigations, as well as the efforts to oust the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who top leadership did not offer a statement of support amid the smear campaign that Giuliani was launching and others, and he makes clear that Rudy Giuliani was the person feeding the president's views and perceptions about what was happening with Ukraine and with Yovanovitch," said Raju. "He says that, 'I know that there was an understanding, certainly from [special envoy] Kurt [Volker] and others that were there that Rudy Giuliani is feeding the president a lot of very negative views about Ukraine."
Breaking Banner
LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus
President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration's Ukraine scandal.
The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly.
Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.
Listen:
CNN
Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump's latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.
"We're told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler's proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president's trip to Florida over the next several days," said Acosta. "As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn't want to tie the hands of future presidents."