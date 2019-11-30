Trump aides who lied to Congress may not avoid jail — even if Bill Barr gives them a pass: ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained why impeachment witnesses like E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who changed his story frequently and was accused of perjury, could be on the hook for criminal prosecution even if Attorney General William Barr tries to help them avoid penalties.
“Lying to Congress is a crime, right?” said anchor Joy Reid. “If [Sondland] went in there and wasn’t honest, couldn’t he be charged with a crime? Not that we necessarily trust that William Barr’s Justice Department would do anything about it.”
“Right. Absolutely. He could if he committed perjury,” said Vance, who previously headed up the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, although she cautioned, “you have to have very clear evidence, and Sondland almost set himself up to have an imperfect memory defense here, saying he wasn’t permitted access to his records.”
“Something that they need to remember is, whatever William Barr’s Justice Department is up to, the statute of limitations runs for five years,” added Vance. “They are gambling on whether there might be a different Justice Department after elections in 2020, and whether or not people who deliberately surrounded Trump with a cover-up, whether they might not be finally be facing justice.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
During a quiet holiday week, new evidence of Trump’s financial crimes emerge
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
This was a pleasantly slow holiday week in America, but rarely do seven whole days go by without some new allegations of crimes by the Trump Crime Family.
On Wednesday, ProPublica reported that an analysis of Trump Organization tax and loan documents revealed a gap between the financial information Trump's company reported to lenders when seeking massive loans on Trump's signature Manhattan property and the numbers they handed over to the government when tax-time came around. "The findings," wrote Heather Vogell, "add a third major Trump property to two for which ProPublica revealed similar discrepancies last month."
Breaking Banner
GOP candidate has a bonkers Facebook meltdown after ban for suggesting Ilhan Omar be hanged for treason
Republican congressional candidate Danielle Stella has been banned from Twitter following a comment that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should be "tried for treason and hanged."
In a Facebook rant, Stella, who is challenging Omar for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, attacked Twitter for the ban, asserting that she only said Omar should only be hanged if it is proven she passed sensitive intelligence to Iran.
2020 Election
Why we can expect more voting machine headaches in 2020
Still-incomplete explanations of problematic aspects of new voting systems that debuted in November 2019 and will be used in 2020 suggest that voters will likely see random delays in voting and vote counting during next year’s presidential primaries and fall election.
This article appeared in Salon
The new voting systems were being tested or deployed in advance of 2020. While the machinery did not widely fail across all jurisdictions, there were diverse and serious problems that could undermine public trust if they recur in 2020. However, the official responses, thus far, have not been reassuring.