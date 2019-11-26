Trump alleges ‘some people’ don’t want to say Thanksgiving — the internet responds with #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving

At the opening of his speech to a Florida crowd Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed that “some people” don’t want to call it Thanksgiving anymore.

It was news to many progressives who missed the memo of the latest war against Thanksgiving.

Wait, what do we want to call Thanksgiving, then?#whatliberalscallthanksgiving https://t.co/Eewyok3nEc — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 27, 2019

Dammit, guys, why didn’t you tell me we were going to start a war on Thanksgiving…I was making my “take Christ out of Christmas” sign and didn’t buy enough materials for both. #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving — K-Lub (@HonkeyCat_) November 27, 2019

That said, progressives routinely mock Fox News for declaring a “War on Christmas” before anyone on the left had heard about it.

Who are these people who Trump heard didn’t want Thanksgiving to be called Thanksgiving? #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/jg6n7SgWU6 — 💙🏀🧡Ripo🗽Bishur💙🏒❤️ (@Ripo_Bishur) November 27, 2019

As a form of mockery, Twitter user @HoarseWisperer created the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving.

The false rumor seems to have been started by conservative personalities Diamond and Silk who announced the War on Thanksgiving on Fox News.

You can see the best of the best below:

Native American Last Supper #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving — Jordan Dee (@JDeePGH) November 27, 2019

#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving Thanksgiving Can conservatives not fuck up all holidays with their idiotic make-believe wars on said holidays. — JoAnn (@JoGonx) November 27, 2019

Another Day To Lament How Gullible Trump Supporters Are.#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 27, 2019

#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving Day to point out how hypocritical my conservative family is by naming all the federal programs they’re on while they complain about, “the blacks.” — Pete (@_Pete__Smith) November 27, 2019

For those of us who have to work, we call it Thursday. #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving — Lisa Lee (@ldcl35) November 27, 2019

#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving …Thanksgiving. Can… Can we just NOT? I just want to eat turkey and watch a parade! — Proud Disney Shill (@googamp32) November 27, 2019



Share a blanket infested with Small Pox with your new friends. — God'z Kid (@The4Real_KB) November 27, 2019

WTF, I just finished making my "Satan Wishes Y'all Happy Holidays" t-shirts and now i have to come up with a slogan for Thanksgiving? #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/PhziKdOepF — 🥞MeltLikeButta🥞 (@JWButta) November 27, 2019

Considering 2 Thanksgivings ago my husband relied on Kurdish allies for food during his deployment, we call it a Blessing. + b/c Trump abandoned those allies + put our troops in danger, I call him unfit for command You should join us.👇#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving https://t.co/dshEOtMzDW — Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) November 27, 2019

i call it "the day i have to deal with my idiot conservative family that hate socialism but are on social security and i can't tell them complete fucking idiots … because family"#WhatLiberalsCallThanksGiving — SlipScreen1 (@Screen1Slip) November 27, 2019

#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving “Happy the English settlers massacred people for their land day”? Sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/wzEH9qVYov — nahimgoodthnx (@nahimgoodthnx) November 27, 2019

#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving Happy “sorry I raped,murdered, and forced your ancestors to move from their land. Instead of stepping up and saying my ancestors actually fucked up a lot of stuff imma just make it a holiday”Day pic.twitter.com/BlqqxvcTaw — Zee (@Miss_Zee23) November 27, 2019

We call it #Thanksgiving. BTW this liberal makes a better turkey than any conservative ever could. Conservatives like beige, unflavorful dry turkey. Liberals like juicy, crispy, delicious turkey. #WarOnThanksgiving #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/ngcLJDd5dW — The Gaf (@thegaf) November 27, 2019