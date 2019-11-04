Trump ally squirms when Al Jazeera host corners him on president’s lies about impeachment witnesses
Chris Ruddy, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, squirmed uncomfortably recently when Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hassan confronted him with President Donald Trump’s multiple lies about witnesses at impeachment hearings.
Hassan started off his interview by asking Ruddy if he had any evidence to back up the president’s claims that the administration officials testifying against him are “Never Trumpers,” including ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
“I do not know what the president knows about those individuals,” Ruddy replied. “But what I know and what I’ve read about them are, they are exemplary public officials who have dedicated their life to the service of America.”
Hassan, however, pressed Ruddy to confront the mendacity of the president’s attacks on these witnesses.
“So Chris, we agree: You have no evidence, I have no evidence, nobody has any evidence,” he said. “When you make a claim against someone without any evidence, that’s called a falsehood! Trump falsely accused them of being ‘Never Trumpers’ without any evidence.”
“You got to ask the president these questions, because I don’t know what he knows and why he’s making the allegation,” Ruddy replied.
Watch the video below.
"How can you be a 'Never Trumper' if you literally work in the Trump administration?"
On @AJUpFront I asked Trump ally Chris Ruddy to defend the president's false attack on Bill Taylor & Alexander Vindman as "Never Trumpers".
He couldn't and wouldn't:pic.twitter.com/QEm2TL1HAh
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 4, 2019
‘Pro-life, pro Second Amendment’: Josh Duggar’s brother announces Arkansas political run
The younger brother of ex-reality TV star, Josh Duggar, has announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89, according to Radar Online.
On November 3, Jed Duggar posted on Instagram that his candidacy will be based on his conservative Christian beliefs.
“Pro-life. Pro Second Amendment. Pro Religious Liberty. Combat the Opioid Crisis. Lower Taxes. More Jobs & Growth. Strong Economy," he wrote.
CNN
‘Hard to wrap our brains around’ how corrupt Trump’s Ukraine policy was: former Whitewater attorney
Kimberly Wehle, a former associate independent counselor for Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr, told CNN on Monday that she's having a hard time coming to terms with the massive corruption at the heart of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
In particular, Wehle said she was shocked by the extent to which Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was allowed to shape American policy toward Ukraine despite not being a government employee.
"We're talking about career public officials, public servants that spend their lives serving the government, versus a private lawyer who is not actually a government employee, he doesn't take an oath of office, he's not bound by the rules and regulations and limitations to ensure that government officials actually act with integrity," she said. "[He's] basically jumping in from the side and starting a separate foreign policy, it's hard to wrap our brains around how that possibly could be one that benefits the American public."
DC Report
Court deals a huge blow to Trump’s attempts to hide the mysterious sources of his income
The public is one giant step closer to learning about the mysterious sources of Donald Trump’s income.
A federal appeals court ruling on Monday that Donald Trump’s accountants must turn over his tax returns and business records to Manhattan prosecutors is likely to stand despite a promised appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But it may be months before the public sees even references to what is in those eight years of records.
Beyond that, Trump could have a serious problem that few know about once a Manhattan grand jury gets the documents, as we shall see.
What may turn out to be a big problem for Trump is that he has a long and well-documented history of hiding records, lying on government documents and using two sets of records with different agencies.