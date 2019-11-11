Quantcast
Trump-appointed judge delivers major blow to president’s efforts to keep his taxes secret

Published

19 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday suffered yet another legal defeat in his quest to keep his tax returns a secret — and it came at the hands of one of the president’s own appointees.

CNN reports that Trump-appointed Judge Carl Nichols the of United States District Court for the District of Columbia has ruled that the president cannot sue the state of New York in his court to prevent the release of his taxes.

In his ruling, Nichols found that Trump’s attorneys failed to establish a so-called “conspiracy jurisdiction” based on his accusations that New York Attorney General Letitia James is a co-conspirator with House Democrats in a plot to improperly reveal the president’s personal financial information.

“Based on the current allegations, Mr. Trump has not met his burden of establishing personal jurisdiction over either of the New York Defendants,” Nichols wrote. “The Court therefore need not reach the question of proper venue.”

The New York state legislature this year passed a law that would allow the House of Representatives to request the president’s New York tax returns. The law was passed as a way to help congressional Democrats get a glimpse of Trump’s taxes even as his administration stonewalled their requests to see his federal tax returns.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘It’s not a game show’: Soledad O’Brien reams CNN host for fretting over impeachment TV ratings

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Soledad O'Brien, a former CNN host, slammed the network over the weekend for what she referred to as "Cillizza-level inanity," referring to contributor Chris Cillizza.

In a Sunday segment on CNN's Reliable Sources, host Brian Stelter wondered about the ratings for the "first episode" of the public impeachment hearings.

"I hate to talk this way," Stelter said. "Will the Democrats put on a powerful first episode? Will they convince people to keep watching?"

"Why is CNN so stupid about important shit?" O'Brien wrote on Twitter. "This is Cillizza-level inanity. Brian should be ashamed of himself."

McConnell refuses to buy into Matt Bevin’s election ‘irregularities’ complaints: ‘We’ll have a different governor in three weeks’

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't sound like he'll spend any of his political capital fighting to overturn Gov. Matt Bevin's apparent election loss.

The Kentucky Republican agreed that Bevin appeared to have lost his re-election bid to Democrat Andy Beshear, but he declined to say whether the governor should concede the race, reported the Lexington Herald Leader.

“I’m sorry Matt came up short," McConnell said, "but he had a good four years and all indications are, barring some dramatic reversal on the recanvass, we’ll have a different governor in three weeks."

