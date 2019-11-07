Trump argues his ‘incredibly effective philanthropy’ resulted in $2 million penalty from New York AG

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James after his receiving a $2 million penalty in a settlement with the state of New York over his charity.

Trump brazenly denied the self-dealing that resulted in the state of New York permanently shutting down his family foundation.

The president claimed the settlement was the result of “4 years of politically motivated harassment.”

He even mentioned the Clinton Foundation in his statement of grievances.

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/EktztHfLk6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019