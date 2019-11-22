Trump attacks ousted Ukraine ambassador for purportedly refusing to hang his picture in her office

President Donald Trump unleashed yet another attack on ousted American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because she supposedly refused to hang his picture on the wall of her office.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” the president angrily questioned why Republicans didn’t do more to attack Yovanovitch’s personal character, and he speculated that the let her off easy because of her gender.

“The ambassador — the woman — I said, ‘Why are you being so kind?'” Trump fumed. “Well sir, she’s a woman, you have to be nice.”

The president then went on to list one of Yovanovitch’s purported misdeeds and accused her of refusing to hang his portrait up in the American embassy in Ukraine.

“This ambassador that everyone says is so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy,” he said. “This was not an angel, this woman, okay? And there were a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like.”

Watch the video below.

Talking about Marie Yovanovitch, 🍄rump says “She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy she was an Obama person.” What a dumbass!🙄 pic.twitter.com/Y85H0TwVDM — 💙*~*DONNA*~*💙 (@Dcl_60) November 22, 2019