Trump attacks ousted Ukraine ambassador for purportedly refusing to hang his picture in her office
President Donald Trump unleashed yet another attack on ousted American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because she supposedly refused to hang his picture on the wall of her office.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” the president angrily questioned why Republicans didn’t do more to attack Yovanovitch’s personal character, and he speculated that the let her off easy because of her gender.
“The ambassador — the woman — I said, ‘Why are you being so kind?'” Trump fumed. “Well sir, she’s a woman, you have to be nice.”
The president then went on to list one of Yovanovitch’s purported misdeeds and accused her of refusing to hang his portrait up in the American embassy in Ukraine.
“This ambassador that everyone says is so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy,” he said. “This was not an angel, this woman, okay? And there were a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like.”
Watch the video below.
Talking about Marie Yovanovitch, 🍄rump says “She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy she was an Obama person.” What a dumbass!🙄 pic.twitter.com/Y85H0TwVDM
— 💙*~*DONNA*~*💙 (@Dcl_60) November 22, 2019
Spewing conspiracy theories and rambling and ranting Trump goes off the rails in Fox News interview (video)
'Highest Levels' of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump
President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to "Fox & Friends" Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.
"They thought I was going to win and said 'how can we stop him?'" Trump said of Obama and his administration.
"You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.
CNN
‘Stop screwing around!’ CNN’s Berman erupts after John Bolton posts cryptic ‘stay tuned’ tweet
CNN's John Berman on Friday grew visibly angry after seeing that former Trump national security adviser John Bolton posted a cryptic tweet on his account telling his followers to "stay tuned" for more information.
On Friday morning, Bolton posted on Twitter for the first time since September and wrote, "Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned."
2020 Election
Endangered GOP candidates still clinging to Trump despite recent losses and evidence he is driving up Democratic turnout: report
According to a report at Vox, Republicans facing stiff challenges in the 2020 election are not abandoning embattled Donald Trump despite recent high profile governorship losses in Kentucky and Louisiana where the president put his prestige on the line in an effort to help the GOP candidates.
Following losses by incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky and challenger Eddie Rispone in Louisiana after the president held multiple rallies for them and tweeted out 'get out and vote' encouragement, GOP officeholders who are facing uphill battles to hold their seats in battleground states are not yet willing to part ways with Trump before the 2020 election.