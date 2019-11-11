Trump blasted for his ‘Endorsement of Doom’ after Sean Spicer loses on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Team Trump had gone all in urging supporters to vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the game show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Votes had been urged by RNC officials and Trump himself had urged his 66 million Twitter followers to vote for Spicer.

Despite the full heft of the Trump campaign, Spicer lost on Monday’s show.

Trump deleted his failed tweet urging votes for Spicer — and instead said it was a “great try” by his former advisor.

Looks like this endorsement was as successful as your last one! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i3p2Fzrgda — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) November 12, 2019

But Spicer wasn’t much of a dancer. Former Governor Mike Huckabee, the father of his successor, said Spicer danced, “like a drunken Baptist with a bad leg!”

The internet found it hilarious that Spicer lost the public vote despite having the leader of the free world and a political party pushing voters.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

This has to be one of the most unusual potential violations of the Presidential Records Act in history — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 12, 2019

Are you seriously admitting that you sat here and watched a whole episode of Dancing with the Stars, when we all know there is work that needs to be done? — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) November 12, 2019

First it was Matt Bevin for #KYGov. Now it was Sean Spicer for #DWTS. Who will get the next Trump Endorsement of Doom? — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 12, 2019

Didn't you just tweet this earlier tonight, telling people to vote for Sean Spicer on #DWTS? We see you haven't learned your lesson from Kentucky yet. Good. Everything trump touches DIES. #ETTS pic.twitter.com/QYdANOOjnN — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2019

Expect Trump to force Bill Barr to open an investigation on how Sean Spicer got voted off Dancing with the Stars #DWTS — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 12, 2019

Sean Spicer dances even more ineptly than he lies — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 12, 2019

How long until @realDonaldTrump tweets about how #DancingWiththeStars was rigged against @seanspicer ? I’ll give it an hour, tops. — THINKINLINC0LN (@THINKINLINC0LN) November 12, 2019

Kris Kobach must investigate @ABC this vote was rigged!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 12, 2019

No we aren’t. You either win or fail. As a youth football coaching legend, I motivate my players by telling them I hate them when they make mistakes. Congratulating someone for “trying” sends a horrible message — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 12, 2019

Sean Spicer FINALLY getting kicked off #DWTS pic.twitter.com/AoXluJSCV3 — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) November 12, 2019

Somewhere Don Jr. weeps as he pretends you said this to him. — Desi (@DesiJed) November 12, 2019

This is the funniest goddamn tweet in the world. It's Veterans Day and our president is sending condolences to his former press secretary for losing on the boomer dancing show. Proud indeed. https://t.co/MquC4qFZG9 — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) November 12, 2019

