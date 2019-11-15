Trump ‘blew up’ Republicans’ Yovanovitch strategy with bone-headed tweet: Former GOP House Intel chair

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who once served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, shredded President Donald Trump for his widely panned decision to tweet out smears of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday what he made of the Yovanovitch hearing so far, Rogers didn’t mince words about the president’s behavior.

“I think the president blew up any Republican plan to treat the witness with respect when he tweeted out this morning,” he said. “So I think that kind of screwed up their rhythm a little bit.”

Rogers went on to say that Yovanovitch could have been a helpful witness in some ways to the president, as she testified that she was happy his administration approved giving lethal military aid to the Ukrainian government.

“It just really shocks me they have taken that tone about attacking this woman’s service,” he said. “She agreed with the president’s policy… that could have turned into something positive!”

