Trump: Bolivia leader’s resignation sign to ‘illegitimate regimes’
US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the resignation of Bolivia’s leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to “illegitimate” regimes and praised the role of the country’s military.
“These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail,” Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by his administration.
Trump said that the resignation of Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous leader who was seeking a fourth term despite a constitutional prohibition, was a “significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere.”
“After nearly 14 years and his recent attempt to override the Bolivian constitution and the will of the people, Morales’ departure preserves democracy and paves the way for the Bolivian people to have their voices heard,” Trump said in a statement.
“The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution,” he said.
Morales quit on a fast-moving day of events on Sunday after security forces pulled through support for him in the face of public protests and a report by the Organization of American States that pointed to irregularities in voting last month.
A State Department official rejected accusations that the Bolivian military staged a coup, calling it a “false narrative.”
“You have surely seen statements by Morales and his supporters calling him the victim of a coup, despite the fact that what all these events clearly show is the Bolivian people have simply had enough of a government ignoring the will of its voters,” the official said.
He nonetheless voiced hope that the transition would be civilian-led and said the United States was not picking a favorite.
The official said that Bolivian legislators should formally accept Morales’ resignation and call new elections.
“We call on the National Assembly to convene, to provide the quorum required and to determine a constitutional transition to new elections as soon as possible,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
A formal designation of a coup would require the United States to cut most aid to Bolivia, which had uneasy relations with the United States under Morales, especially over his championing of indigenous coca farmers.
Trump’s lie about ‘doctored’ impeachment transcripts debunked by impeachment witnesses’ lawyers
President Donald Trump on Monday falsely accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of releasing "doctored" transcripts of impeachment inquiry witnesses and then bizarrely suggested that Republicans release their own versions of the transcripts.
"Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts," the president wrote on Twitter. "We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer."
Trump presented no evidence to back up his claim that Schiff had done something to alter the transcripts, which show that multiple administration officials testified that the Trump administration was withholding aid to Ukraine until its government agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Republicans are sending out a ‘cry for help’ as Trump’s public impeachment hearings loom
House Republicans’ request for witnesses in the impeachment inquiry reads more like a “cry for help” than an actual contribution to the investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct, argued MSNBC’s Steve Benen.
He’s not wrong. The list includes:The whistleblower“All individuals relied upon by the anonymous whistleblower in drafting his or her secondhand complaint”Hunter BidenDevon Archer, a business associate of Hunter BidenNellie Ohr of Fusion GPS, which directed the work behind the Steele DossierAlexandra Chalupa, a Democratic National Committee employee who reportedly conducted research on Paul Manafort’s work in Ukraine
Not one of these people will have information that could exonerate Trump from the mountain of evidence indicating he oversaw a vast bribery scheme aimed at pressuring the Ukrainian government into smearing and opening up investigations into his political rivals. At best, they could serve to distract from that central narrative, which documents and comments from the White House and Trump himself confirm. Creating a distraction is, of course, exactly what Republicans intend to do since they have no substantive defense of the president’s actions.
Mulvaney may be trying to avoid prosecution with court move in case Trump loses: Legal affairs reporter
Politico legal analyst said that one reason chief of staff Mick Mulvaney joined the lawsuit asking whether Congress or the White House reigns supreme on subpoenas is a pre-emptive strike against litigation.
Former Director of National Intelligence John Bolton is also dodging his subpoena. However, it was his deputy, Charles Kupperman, who filed the initial suit to ask the courts which branch to listen to. Mulvaney joined the lawsuit last week, but Kupperman announced that he didn't want Mulvaney to participate because he isn't exactly trustworthy.