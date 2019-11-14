Quantcast
Trump brags Donald Jr’s book ‘is number one on NY Times bestseller list’ – but his campaign bought it in bulk: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has called The New York Times “fake news,” “biased,” “inaccurate,” and “a Fraud” with “Zero Credibility.”

But Wednesday night he was only too happy to cite the “failing” paper of record to brag that Donald Trump, Jr.’s new book, “Triggered,”  is at the top of the Times’ charts.

And while that may be true, there’s one large caveat that totally destroys the Trump family’s pride.

As this graphic shows, there’s a “dagger” next to Trump Jr.’s book: †.

As the Times notes, “bulk purchases appear with a dagger (†).”

That means there have been large “Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases” of the book, perhaps in this case by the RNC or other political entities, like the Trump campaign.

In fact, Popular Information and ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum last week reported the Trump campaign is “using campaign funds to bulk purchase his son’s book.”

Here’s the reported text of a Trump fundraising email from the Twitter account Trump Fundraising Emails:

The email is signed by Donald Trump, Jr.

Here’s how some are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


