Trump campaign releases new ad bragging that he’s not a ‘nice guy’

Two of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Congress were described as being the "Crazy Caucus" by a former Republican congressman.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) made the characterization of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) while describing the different GOP factions on Capitol Hill during a Thursday evening interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.

"What’s going to be different next week when the cameras are on, when your former Republican colleagues take their seats in this hearing?" O'Donnell asked.

"Yeah, they’re going to be playing to the cameras," Jolly replied. "And if there is a political strategy in this for Republicans, they’re playing not to lose the base. They’re not going to win anybody over with their political hijinx. What they have to do is keep the base riled up with their conspiracy theories, cecause they can’t go into 2020 with an eroding base."