Trump campaign releases new ad bragging that he’s not a ‘nice guy’
President Donald Trump citing his abrasive personality in a new re-election campaign ad.
Trump posted the ad on his Twitter account Thursday evening.
“President Trump is changing Washington,” the ad began.
The ad lists Trump’s accomplishments as creating jobs, cutting immigration and “obliterating” ISIS before attacking Democrats for the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference.
ADVERTISEMENT
“He’s no Mr. Nice Guy,” the narrator says. “But some times it take a Donald Trump to change Washington.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: