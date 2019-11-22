Trump caught delaying aid to yet another country — despite his Ukraine scandal causing impeachment: report
According to a report from the Associated Press, the Trump administration is withholding over $100 million in military aid to Lebanon that has already been approved by Congress. The aid has also reportedly been endorsed by Trump’s national security team.
As the AP points out, the development echoes the delay in aid to the Ukrainian government — which is at the center of the current impeachment inquiry targeting Trump.
Trump’s own investigators couldn’t find any deep-state conspiracy in Russia probe
President Donald Trump and his Justice Department appointed their own investigator and prosecutor to look into Robert Mueller's team as well as the FBI agents that dealt with the early days of the Russia investigation. Not surprisingly, after extensive international travel, interviews with high-level foreign officials and a desperate need to verify a conspiracy, nothing could be found.
The New York Times revealed the Trump humiliation Friday, saying that the final report will "debunk a series of conspiracy theories and insinuations about the F.B.I. that Mr. Trump and his allies have put forward over the past two years, the people said, though they cautioned that the report is not complete. The New York Times has not reviewed the draft, which could contain other significant findings."
Facebook executive ‘helped quarterback’ his friend Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court
A new book reveals that Bret Kavanaugh had a lot of help for his seat on the Supreme Court thanks to Facebook.
According to the Daily Beast, a Facebook senior executive in charge of the company’s public-policy arm "helped quarterback" Kavanaugh's nomination. Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus authored a new book about the conformation of the disgraced justice.
Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover details the way in which Joel Kaplan worked to shore up public support for Kavanaugh. Kaplan was one of the many people that could be seen sitting in the Capitol Hill hearing room during the tearful denials of sexual assault alleged by Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford.
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg launches what ‘might be the biggest political ad buy of all time’: report
Billionaire presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is launching a massive television ad buy as he seeks the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.
So far, Bloomberg has purchased $19.4 million worth of ad reservations -- for just next week -- Politico reported Friday.
Politico interviewed Ben Taber of Advertising Analytics, which tracks television ad spending.
“This buy is MASSIVE,” Taber said. "I think it‘s going to be the biggest buy of all time" and it "seems like this might pass that for largest buy in one week."