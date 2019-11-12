Trump claims ‘only smart people are clapping’ after he wishes US Treasury would ‘gimme some of that money’
President Donald Trump complained about the lack of applause on Tuesday after he said that the U.S. Treasury should “give me some of that money.”
Trump made the remarks while speaking at the Economic Club of New York.
According to the president, the economy has flourished despite rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
“Eight increases in total,” Trump complained. “Which were, in my opinion, far too fast an increase and far too slow a decrease.”
Trump noted that other countries “openly cut interest rates so that now many are actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest.”
The president then wished that the U.S. Treasury could pay off U.S. companies.
“Give me some of that money,” he said. “I want some of that money. Our Federal Reserve doesn’t let us do it.”
But Trump seemed displeased by the audience’s reaction.
“The smart people are clapping,” he noted. “Only the smart people are clapping.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
