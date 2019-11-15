Trump declares impeachment ‘dead’ — and demands apology — in late night Twitter outburst

President Donald Trump lashed out on his favorite social media platform late Thursday evening.

Eight minutes before midnight eastern time, Trump unloaded.

Trump wrote, “Democrats must apologize to USA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that ‘United States Ambassador Gordon Sondland did NOT link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former V.P. Joe Biden & his son, Hunter Biden. Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and certainly did not tell me, about a connection between the assistance and the investigation.’”

Trump did not say why he was taking the word of a foreign official over multiple sworn testimonies from members of his own administration.

“THE FAKE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY IS NOW DEAD!” Trump declared, in all capital letters.

