Trump distances himself from Gordon Sondland: ‘I hardly know the gentleman’

Published

37 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Sondland donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s inauguration, which resulted in him being appointed an ambassador to the European Union.

Here's Trump saying of Gordon Sondland, "I hardly know the gentleman." Sondland donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and was subsequently appointed by Trump to be his ambassador to the European Union. pic.twitter.com/c73j2f2diL

Giuliani henchmen tried to bribe former Ukraine president into investigating Bidens before leaving office: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been working to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden since before Volodymyr Zelensky became president.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Rudy Giuliani's friends Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were telling former President Petro Poroshenko to announce the investigation and he would have access to the president and an official state visit to Washington, D.C.

John Bolton can reveal Ukraine scandal details that no one yet knows about: attorney

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

The attorney representing former national security adviser John Bolton told the House of Representatives on Friday that his client can offer up important information on the Ukraine scandal that no one has yet uncovered.

In a letter to House of Representatives General Counsel Douglas Letter, in which he also signaled that both Bolton and former acting national security adviser Charles Kupperman were eager to testify, Cooper teased new information that could help investigators flesh out their knowledge of the Trump administrations actions in trying to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

