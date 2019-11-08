Trump distances himself from Gordon Sondland: ‘I hardly know the gentleman’
Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
Sondland donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s inauguration, which resulted in him being appointed an ambassador to the European Union.
Here's Trump saying of Gordon Sondland, "I hardly know the gentleman." Sondland donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and was subsequently appointed by Trump to be his ambassador to the European Union. pic.twitter.com/c73j2f2diL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2019
