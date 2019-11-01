Trump hands his controversial personal pastor — a ‘prosperity gospel’ televangelist — an official White House job
President Donald Trump has handed his personal pastor, the controversial prosperity gospel televangelist Paula White-Cain, an official White House job.
Paula White, as she is also known, will be based in the Office of Public Liaison, which focuses on gaining support from various special interest groups that are a critical part of the President’s base.
White’s “role will be to advise the administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which Mr. Trump established last year by executive order and which aims to give religious groups more of a voice in government programs devoted to issues like defending religious liberty and fighting poverty,” The New York Times reports.
Although she will be a White House and not a campaign employee, the Times notes the president winning a second term is dependent on religious conservatives, and without their support “his path to re-election would be significantly narrower.”
White, who says she regularly visits the White House several times a week, attended a “laying of hands” on the president prayer event in the Roosevelt Room of White House earlier this week. Other attendees included Trump’s top religious advisors. Among them, Tony Perkins, president of the anti-gay hate group Family Research Council, and Dr. James Dobson, founder of the FRC and of Focus on the Family, an anti-LGBT organization.
“White has spent the past few years saying some states believe the Bible is ‘hate speech,’ that she had blessed the White House with ‘the superior blood of Jesus,’ that church members should vote Republican, and that opposing the president means opposing God,” Friendly Atheist advises.
Here’s one of White’s recent tweets:
God is going to restore access to you! Favor is coming- Get ready for your #Suddenly! pic.twitter.com/ZOPzK0v81R
— Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) October 31, 2019
Giuliani henchman charged in Ukraine case could get house arrest as he awaits trial
An associate of Rudy Giuliani could possibly remain under house arrest while he awaits his trial on charges of campaign finance violations, depending on what a judge decides this Friday, Reuters reports.
Belarus-born businessman Igor Fruman's lawyer will argue to a US District judge that he should be able to have more freedom of movement before his trial, saying that the conditions of his bail are "onerous" and he doesn't pose a flight risk.
As Reuters points out, Fruman is accused along with his business partner, Ukraine-born Lev Parnas, of using a shell company to donate $325,000 to a pro-Trump PAC and of raising money for former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) as part of an effort to have the Trump remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was fired by Trump in May.
‘This is idiocracy’: Top US chef slams ‘stupid’ NYC foie gras ban
US top chefs reacted with outrage on Thursday to a decision by the city of New York City to ban foie gras -- a controversial French delicacy made from the livers of force-fed ducks and geese. But French foie gras producers were unperturbed by the measure.
"This is idiocracy," tweeted chef David Chang of the famed Momofuku global restaurant chain, adding, "Stupid short sighted and a misunderstanding of the situation."
"I think a ban on foie gras is ridiculous," said James Beard Award-winner Ken Oringer, co-owner and chef at Manhattan's Toro tapas restaurant that serves dishes like foie gras torchons with buttermilk biscuits and foie gras katsu sandwiches. "Food choice is everything and the beauty of our country is that we can make the choice to eat what we want to eat."