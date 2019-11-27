Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has surrounded himself with new yes men who have no problem destroying the constitution: Washington Post

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Post editorial board published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump’s “second act” of Cabinet officials.

“The Trump presidency has entered a dangerous new phase,” wrote the board. “Administration officials who had some scruples have given way to men (yes, only men) whose first priority seems to be retaining their jobs. Because the chief requirement for that is personal loyalty to the president, who has shown himself to be without scruple, decency or respect for the Constitution, the result is the progressive erosion of core institutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is that while Trump’s first generation Cabinet — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Defense Secretary James Mattis, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster — all to at least some degree pushed back on the president’s most anti-constitutional impulses, the current group who have replaced them — Mike Pompeo, William Barr, Mark Esper — are all doing everything Trump asks unquestioningly and without regard to constitutional and democratic norms.

“Mr. Sessions properly recused himself from the Russia probe and refused to un-recuse, while neither he nor his deputy would fire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III,” wrote the board, as an example. “Mr. Mattis helped keep alliances on track and slow-walked some of the more outlandish demands, such as for a vanity-driven military parade.” By contrast, the new Cabinet is “playing the role of enablers of constitutional degradation.”

“From the Justice Department, the dishonest rollout of Mr. Mueller’s report, or the politically driven threat of an antitrust lawsuit against car makers who anger the president by negotiating clear-air standards with California,” wrote the board. “At State, an abject failure to stand up for honorable Foreign Service officers slandered for doing their jobs honorably. At the White House, a willingness to encourage, and then lie about, the abuse of foreign-policy powers in service of personal political interests. At the Pentagon, a refusal to stand up to Mr. Trump’s malign interference in the military justice process. And this is not an exhaustive list.”

“Ultimately, of course, the president enjoys a great deal of power, and no staff person can be insubordinate,” acknowledged the Board. However, “Mr. Trump seems to have found courtiers who neither look to mitigate his worst instincts nor have the courage to tell him when he is wrong. You wonder what kind of pride they will be able to take in their service once it is all over.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has surrounded himself with new yes men who have no problem destroying the constitution: Washington Post

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post editorial board published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump's "second act" of Cabinet officials.

"The Trump presidency has entered a dangerous new phase," wrote the board. "Administration officials who had some scruples have given way to men (yes, only men) whose first priority seems to be retaining their jobs. Because the chief requirement for that is personal loyalty to the president, who has shown himself to be without scruple, decency or respect for the Constitution, the result is the progressive erosion of core institutions."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fake experts and cherry picking: How Trump and his supporters employ the same faulty tactics as anti-vaxxers and flat earthers

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

While watching the House impeachment hearings, I realized my two decades of research into why people ignore, reject or deny science had a political parallel.

From anti-evolutionists to anti-vaccine advocates, known as “anti-vaxxers,” climate change deniers to Flat Earthers, science deniers all follow a common pattern of faulty reasoning that allows them to reject what they don’t want to believe – and accept what they favor – based on a misunderstanding of how science deals with evidence.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Will Trump’s America end in ‘firing squads’? Pulitzer winner David Cay Johnston issues a warning

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Congressional hearings about Donald Trump’s attempts to extort  Ukraine into helping him in the 2020 presidential election on his behalf have concluded, at least for now.These weeks of public and private hearings on the Ukraine scandal have established that Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, were involved in this plot. Documents released last Friday through a FOIA lawsuit provide further evidence of the scale of the Trump’s regime abuse of power and other high crimes and misdemeanors.
Continue Reading
 
 