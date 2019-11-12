Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has wrecked US diplomacy and replaced it with ‘crony-to-crony relationships’: former ambassador

Published

3 hours ago

on

Eric Edelman, a former official in the George W. Bush administration, shredded President Donald Trump on Tuesday for taking a wrecking ball to American diplomacy.

In an interview with the New York Times, Edelman said that Trump takes a purely transactional approach to foreign policy that serves his own personal interests instead of the interests of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump is replacing formal relations among nations in several cases with family-to-family relationship, or crony-to-crony relationships,” said Edelman, who served as the American ambassador to Turkey during the Bush administration. “Certainly, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan would prefer that kind of relationship as he runs a crony capitalist regime of his own, but it ought to be a matter of concern to all Americans.”

The Times report goes on to document how this has played out in the president’s diplomacy, as Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been in frequent contact with Erdogan son-in-law Berat Albayrak in a form of “backdoor diplomacy” aimed at fostering cooperation between the two countries.

The concern, however, is that no one knows whether Trump’s unconventional diplomacy with Turkey overlaps with his personal financial interests.

Specifically, the Times reports that “Trump’s ties to Turkey… go back more than a decade” and include the opening of the Trump Towers Istanbul skyscrapers back in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump discussed firing inspector general who agreed whistleblower report was legitimate

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

The New York Times reported late Tuesday that President Donald Trump has talked about firing the intelligence community's inspector general, who agreed that the whistleblower's complaint was legitimate.

Trump reportedly blames his own appointee, Michael Atkinson, for finding the complaint credible enough to send it to Congress. The report is the basis for the investigation into Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Counterterrorism expert worries that ‘Putin leads Donald Trump around on a leash’

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

A counterterrorism expert believes that Donald Trump's current worldview was "manufactured" by Russia -- and the damage the president is doing to the global standing of the United States could last for decades.

Malcolm Nance spent 20 years at the NSA and worked as a United States Navy senior chief petty officer, specializing in naval cryptology. Now an author and political commentator on MSNBC, he spoke with Raw Story about his new book, The Plot to Betray America.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is incredibly significant’: Legal expert says Roger Stone trial just revealed ‘real evidence’ against Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on Tuesday testified that President Donald Trump told him in 2016 that more damaging information would soon come out about Hillary Clinton shortly after he got off the phone with Roger Stone, who at the time was trying to secure details of future WikiLeaks releases.

This testimony seems to contradict written testimony from President Donald Trump in which he said he had no recollection of ever discussing WikiLeaks with Roger Stone during the 2016 campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image