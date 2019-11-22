Trump hilariously botches his defense during Fox & Friends interview: ‘I do want corruption’

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, President Donald Trump tried to paint himself as a noble fighter of corruption in government — except he horribly botched it.

Trump’s flub came after co-host Steve Doocy said that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid-pro-quo arrangement in which the president would only agree to a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he agreed to launch investigations into purported “corruption” that just happened to involve his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

While insisting that he’s sincerely working to fight corruption at home and abroad, Trump said, “I do want, always, corruption — I say that to anybody!”

Watch the video below.

President Donald Trump: "I do want always corruption." pic.twitter.com/Fjg7hiwmRK — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019