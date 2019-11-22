Trump hilariously botches his defense during Fox & Friends interview: ‘I do want corruption’
During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, President Donald Trump tried to paint himself as a noble fighter of corruption in government — except he horribly botched it.
Trump’s flub came after co-host Steve Doocy said that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid-pro-quo arrangement in which the president would only agree to a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he agreed to launch investigations into purported “corruption” that just happened to involve his political opponents.
While insisting that he’s sincerely working to fight corruption at home and abroad, Trump said, “I do want, always, corruption — I say that to anybody!”
Watch the video below.
President Donald Trump: "I do want always corruption." pic.twitter.com/Fjg7hiwmRK
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Trump attacks ousted Ukraine ambassador for purportedly refusing to hang his picture in her office
President Donald Trump unleashed yet another attack on ousted American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because she supposedly refused to hang his picture on the wall of her office.
During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the president angrily questioned why Republicans didn't do more to attack Yovanovitch's personal character, and he speculated that the let her off easy because of her gender.
"The ambassador -- the woman -- I said, ‘Why are you being so kind?'" Trump fumed. "Well sir, she’s a woman, you have to be nice."
The president then went on to list one of Yovanovitch's purported misdeeds and accused her of refusing to hang his portrait up in the American embassy in Ukraine.
Featured Video
Trump: “I do want corruption” pic.twitter.com/51Iidwj4AP
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 22, 2019
Michael Steele hilariously shreds the RNC for spending $100K on Donald Trump Jr’s ‘dumb book nobody’s going to read’
Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, trashed the organization he once led over revelations that donor money was used to boost sales of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book.
The former RNC chair told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he wasn't a bit surprised by the reports, and said the GOP organization has been absolutely corrupted by President Donald Trump.
"Of course it was the RNC -- SOBs," Steele said. "Oh my god."
"Look, let me just tell you how screwed up this is," he continued. "Before I became national chairman, I had written a book on how the Republican Party can regroup after the 2008 shellacking, after the 2006, you know, bang-up at the polls, and move the party forward, and people looked at me and said, 'How dare you write a book and try to profit off of the RNC.'"