Trump is ‘dreading’ impeachment: NYT reporter says the president has been in a rotten mood

The impeachment inquiry is weighing heavily on President Donald Trump.

Trump has been obsessed with the topic, which he frequently discusses in campaign speeches, in conversations with reporters and, of course, on Twitter.

The Radical Left Dems and LameStream Media are just trying to make it hard for Republicans and me to win in 2020. The new Impeachment Hoax is already turning against them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the public bluster, Trump has not been in good spirits, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“Lots of talk about POTUS being in a good mood and ready for battle. Per multiple people in contact with him, not true,” Haberman reported.

“He’s dreading and frustrating by the impeachment inquiry, upset that he has to go through another investigation and shoring up of congress members,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lots of talk about POTUS being in a good mood and ready for battle. Per multiple people in contact with him, not true. He’s dreading and frustrating by the impeachment inquiry, upset that he has to go through another investigation and shoring up of congress members. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 8, 2019