Trump is losing the independents who put him in the White House to begin with: Columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was swept into office with the support of independent voters — but he is in grave danger of losing those voters, wrote Karen Tumulty for the Washington Post on Tuesday.

“If it hadn’t been for voters who claim no party affiliation, Trump most likely would not be in the White House today,” wrote Tumulty. “In 2016, he carried independents by four percentage points across the country, according to the National Election Pool exit poll. But in the states that mattered most, independents pulled him across the finish line. For instance, in Michigan, which had the nation’s closest contest, Trump won independents by 16 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.”

Even worse for Trump, many of these independents appear open to just about any Democrat over him.

“In the latest survey, five of the most talked-about Democratic candidates are besting Trump with independents. Biden has expanded his lead over the president to 17 points, while Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) do nearly as well, each leading the president by 16 points among independents. They favor Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) over Trump by 11 points, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points,” wrote Tumulty. “In other words, the poll suggests that independents are increasingly willing to vote for a Democrat, no matter which of the most likely possibilities the party nominates.”

“Accountability is something independent voters have the power to deliver,” concluded Tumulty. “And it is looking more and more like they are in the mood for a reckoning.”

You can read more here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Melania Trump visit could harm the reputation of Boston Medical Center: health care professionals

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

First lady Melania Trump is expected to be protested by medical professionals in Boston on Wednesday.

"Some 250 people who work at Boston Medical Center are protesting a scheduled visit Wednesday by first lady Melania Trump to a hospital program that helps babies who were exposed to drugs in the womb, according to opponents of Trump’s appearance," the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

"Organizers of the protest say they are concerned that a photo opportunity highlighting BMC’s work with a vulnerable population could send the wrong message to patients — especially immigrants who are worried about the Trump administration’s enforcement policies," the newspaper noted.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity swears he had nothing to do with efforts by conservative outlets to smear ambassador

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity denied ever speaking with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about alleged efforts by conservative news outlets to smear a former American ambassador to Ukraine perceived as unsympathetic to the goal of soliciting dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Claiming that he had been in contact with Pompeo, Hannity decried the diplomat’s testimony as "fake news,” which had been “obsessively, compulsively reported on fake news CNN and other outlets.”

“The ambassador was barely ever mentioned on our show,” Hannity said Monday evening on his primetime program. “We went back and looked. I don’t know anything about this woman, to be honest. Her name came up a few times on the show. She was an Obama holdover. I did ask one question about a news report — if she was involved in something. It was a question. We do news here.”

