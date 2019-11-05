Trump is losing the independents who put him in the White House to begin with: Columnist

President Donald Trump was swept into office with the support of independent voters — but he is in grave danger of losing those voters, wrote Karen Tumulty for the Washington Post on Tuesday.
“If it hadn’t been for voters who claim no party affiliation, Trump most likely would not be in the White House today,” wrote Tumulty. “In 2016, he carried independents by four percentage points across the country, according to the National Election Pool exit poll. But in the states that mattered most, independents pulled him across the finish line. For instance, in Michigan, which had the nation’s closest contest, Trump won independents by 16 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.”
Even worse for Trump, many of these independents appear open to just about any Democrat over him.
“In the latest survey, five of the most talked-about Democratic candidates are besting Trump with independents. Biden has expanded his lead over the president to 17 points, while Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) do nearly as well, each leading the president by 16 points among independents. They favor Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) over Trump by 11 points, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points,” wrote Tumulty. “In other words, the poll suggests that independents are increasingly willing to vote for a Democrat, no matter which of the most likely possibilities the party nominates.”
“Accountability is something independent voters have the power to deliver,” concluded Tumulty. “And it is looking more and more like they are in the mood for a reckoning.”
You can read more here.
