Trump is saying ‘I am above the law’ and ‘nobody can control me’: Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe
Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe explained that it has become obvious that President Donald Trump is using the Office of the Presidency for his own purposes.
Speaking to MSNBC host Ari Melber on his impeachment special, Tribe explained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to authorize an impeachment inquiry until it became clear that Trump was using his office for political purposes.
“He was taking hundreds of millions of dollars voted by Congress and withholding them from the Ukraine in an act of sheer extortion and soliciting what amounted to a bribe because he wanted Ukraine’s help, help against Joe Biden for 2020 and help in clearing him of colluding with Russia in 2016,” Tribe said.
Ironically, Trump made that notorious July 25 call just as Robert Mueller had finished testifying before Congress about his investigation into the last time Trump asked a foreign power to help him during an election.
“People, I think, should understand that when those things happen the purposes of the impeachment power as defined originally by people like Hamilton and Madison kick in in a big way because we have a president who is abusing the power of his office, committing bribery, which is one of the explicit impeachable offenses and essentially betraying his oath in the country,” Tribe continued.
One way Tribe said he’s doing it is that Trump is placing himself above the law.
“One of the ways he’s doing that is by essentially saying nobody can control me. Nobody can investigate me, not the Manhattan D.A., not the courts, not the special prosecutor or special counsel,” Tribe continued. “And now, not even Congress.”
Former President Richard Nixon was told by the Supreme Court that he had to turn over the tapes of the recordings made in the Oval Office. There were, however, other subpoenas were defied by the White House. That became one of the Articles of Impeachment for Nixon.
“He’s called the impeachment a lynching, a phony proceeding,” Tribe went on. “He’s basically said nobody can investigate him. That, it seems to me, when it’s manifested not just in words but in orders to his subordinates, some of whom as patriots have denied the president, that amounts to laying down the gauntlet and saying, essentially, ‘I am king. Nobody can control me. I am above the law and if acting in that way does not constitute a reason for removing a president, then nothing does.'”
Watch Tribe’s full interview below:
Rand Paul’s positions around impeachment inquiry are ‘a hot mess’: MSNBC host
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had a tough day on the Sunday morning news shows, where he was ridiculed for an absurd claim that the Constitution mandates President Donald Trump face the whistleblower.
A late MSNBC panel discussion called it an example of Paul's "hot mess" of policy positions, which seem to change with the senator's whim. While Paul may think that the Sixth Amendment gives people the right to face their accuser, it's only for criminal trials, according to the Constitution, that Paul swore an oath to uphold.
Hong Kong police shoot protesters with live rounds as protests continue
A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters on Monday morning -- hitting at least one in the torso -- during clashes broadcast live on Facebook, as the city's rush hour was interrupted by protests.
Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho as he tried to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.
Another masked man then approached the officer and was apparently shot in the chest area, quickly falling to the ground, clutching his left side. His condition was not clear.
Seconds later, two more live rounds were fired by the officer during a scuffle and another masked man went to the ground, although the footage was less clear as to whether he was struck.
First round of impeachment witnesses are too credible for Republicans to attack: GOP strategist
Republican strategist Susan Del Percio explained during an appearance on MSNBC's "KasieDC" that the first witnesses that Democrats are calling for the impeachment investigation hearings this week are impossible to discredit.
Speaking to MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, Del Percio said that she anticipates the first things Republicans intend to do is work to take down any witnesses brought to the hearings this week. The problem, however, is that they are far too credible.
"They are going to try and discredit the witnesses. But as Sam Stein said, they are impeachable witnesses. These are all government servants, people who have dedicated their lives not just to their post, but in [Bill] Taylor’s case; he served in Vietnam. These are very accomplished people."