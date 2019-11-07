Trump Jr got grilled for nearly an hour during a rancorous episode of The View — watch the 5 most explosive moments
Although GOP activist Meghan McCain often butts heads with liberal co-host Joy Behar on ABC’s “The View,” they have something in common: both of them have been highly critical of President Donald Trump. And when the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. appeared on “The View” on Thursday along with ally Kimberly Guilfoyle, he was called out from both the left and the right.
Here are five of the most explosive moments from Trump, Jr.’s appearance on “The View.”
1. Abby Huntsman corners Don Jr. for outing the whistleblower.
“The View’s” Abby Huntsman gave Trump Jr. hell for outing the Ukraine whistleblower, asserting that such a move is designed “to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out.”
“That’s something that dictators do,” Huntsman said.
Trump Jr. responded that he was merely repeating what had already been reported on “The Drudge Report,” adding, “I wish the outrage would be equal. I mean, there was no outrage when, you know, my family got an exploding letter, you know, with white powder substance in it.”
2. Sunny Hostin busts Don Jr. for repeatedly lying about Ukraine quid pro quo
Trump Jr. has been parroting the White House claim that there was no quid pro quo when his father spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, and co-host Sunny Hostin called him out for it on “The View.” The president’s son, however, clung to his talking points, insisting that the impeachment inquiry is a “sham.”
“Nothing was withheld,” Trump Jr. insisted. “The other guy on the other side actually said: I have no idea what you are talking about. Nobody knew aid was being withheld.”
Trump Jr. however, was reminded that witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that there was a quid pro quo — and that the quid pro quo was military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the Bidens.
3. Meghan McCain calls out Don Jr. for Trump’s attacks on Gold Star families — and gives an emotional (yet fruitless) appeal for civility.
Trump Jr. was called out from both the left (Behar) and the right (McCain) on “The View,” and McCain was is still outraged over President Trump’s attack on the Khan family. United States Army Captain Humayun Khan was killed in Iraq in 2004, which hasn’t stopped the president from attacking his parents: Khizr Muazzam Khan and Ghazala Khan.
“Mr. Trump,” McCain told Trump Jr., “a lot of Americans in politics miss character, and a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family — who was a Gold Star family who I think should be respected because of the loss of (their) son. Does all this make you feel good?”
Trump, Jr. dodged McCain’s question, saying, “I think we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American Dream.”
4. Don Jr. getting smacked down for claiming Joy Behar wore blackface
Behar, like McCain, called President Trump out for cheapening the political discourse in the U.S. — and Trump Jr. told Behar, “We have all done things that we regret. If we’re talking about bringing the discourse down, Joy — you have worn blackface.” And Behar responded, “No, I have not. I have not.” Trump Jr. offered no evidence of his accusation, and Behar and others refused to let his nonsense go unchallenged.
Whoopi Goldberg defended Behar, asserting that no, Behar didn’t wear blackface and declaring, “Being black, I recognize blackface…. I guess this is the fight you wanted.”
5. Joy Behar digs at Don Jr.: ‘You’re not a comedian’
Trump Jr. recently remarked that he wished his name was Hunter Biden — that way, he could “make millions off of my father’s presidency.” On “The View,” Trump Jr. was reminded how ridiculous that statement is in light of how rich his father is and how much privilege he has had in life.
“I get that I’m the son of a rich guy from New York,” Trump Jr. said, claiming that while the Bidens prospered from government, the Trumps prospered from the private sector.
Trump Jr. went on to complain about “political correctness” and its effect on comedy. And Behar declared, “I’m on the side of free speech and comedy. Comedy rules. Let the comedians do your thing. You’re not a comedian.”
