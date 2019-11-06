Trump Jr whines ‘entire media is triggered’ as he faces backlash for outing the alleged whistleblower

While the mainstream media has resisted speculating on the name of the whistleblower who sparked the Ukraine fiasco enveloping President Trump and the White House, it didn’t stop the President’s eldest son from tweeting out a name that right-wing sites are claiming is the whistleblower’s identity.

On Wednesday morning, Trump Jr retweeted a Breitbart article with the headline, “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ […] Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer.” As The Washington Times points out, the name was first published by Real Clear Investigations last month, claiming that the whistleblower is a 33-year-old man from Connecticut and a registered Democrat (This article will not print the name).

“Because of course he did!!!” Trump Jr tweeted. “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ […] Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer.”

Condemnation came swift. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, the whistleblower’s lawyer said that any attempt to name the whistleblower “will simply place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm.”

But Trump Jr doesn’t see what the big deal is.

“The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower,” he tweeted a few hours later. “Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him.”

According to the law, whistleblowers should expect to enjoy anonymity and protections from reprisal. Whether or not a private citizen who also happens to be the president’s son is violating that law remains unclear.

