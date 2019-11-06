Trump Jr whines ‘entire media is triggered’ as he faces backlash for outing the alleged whistleblower
While the mainstream media has resisted speculating on the name of the whistleblower who sparked the Ukraine fiasco enveloping President Trump and the White House, it didn’t stop the President’s eldest son from tweeting out a name that right-wing sites are claiming is the whistleblower’s identity.
On Wednesday morning, Trump Jr retweeted a Breitbart article with the headline, “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ […] Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer.” As The Washington Times points out, the name was first published by Real Clear Investigations last month, claiming that the whistleblower is a 33-year-old man from Connecticut and a registered Democrat (This article will not print the name).
“Because of course he did!!!” Trump Jr tweeted. “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ […] Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer.”
Condemnation came swift. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, the whistleblower’s lawyer said that any attempt to name the whistleblower “will simply place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm.”
But Trump Jr doesn’t see what the big deal is.
“The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower,” he tweeted a few hours later. “Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him.”
According to the law, whistleblowers should expect to enjoy anonymity and protections from reprisal. Whether or not a private citizen who also happens to be the president’s son is violating that law remains unclear.
Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Breaking Banner
BeBest photo-op goes awry as Melania Trump faces protest from hospital staff for fostering ‘hatred and division’
First lady Melania Trump was protested on Wednesday during a photo-op in Boston.
"Melania Trump's visit Wednesday to a Boston hospital, was met with something the first lady doesn't normally encounter on her solo trips: dozens of protesters," CNN reports. "As Trump's motorcade pulled into Boston Medical Center, located in the city's South End, protesters on a grassy area in front of the building held signs and chanted, most decrying the immigration stance and policies of her husband, President Donald Trump."
The event was part of the first lady's "Be Best" campaign.
"Those in the crowd were primarily hospital employees, upset that Melania Trump's visit would create a public photo opportunity aligning members of the Trump administration with Boston Medical Center, 30% of whose patients don't speak English as a primary language, according to the hospital's website," the network noted.
Operator of Uber self-driving car that killed a woman was subject to grueling work hours: report
According to a report from Business Insider, the Uber self-driving car that hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in March of last year was occupied by a sleep-deprived employee who was subject to grueling work hours.
The day before the incident, which killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, back-up driver Rafaela Vasquez went to sleep at 5 a.m., only to start the next shift at 7:30 pm, according to documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday. The documents reveal that the driver was part of a team that operated 40 heavily-modified Volvo XC90 SUVs. Many of the team's shifts take place during the overnight hours. Vasquez usually worked the "Juliet" shift, from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. from Friday to Monday.
James Dean ‘cast’ in new movie, 64 years after death
More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to special effects that recreate his image from old footage and photographs.
Dean, who died aged 24 in a car crash in 1955, has been "posthumously cast" in Vietnam War action-drama "Finding Jack," the Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.
Production house Magic City Films obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family for the screen adaption of Gareth Crocker’s 2008 novel.
The book tells the story of US military dogs that were deployed and later abandoned in Vietnam.