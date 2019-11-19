Trump mounts sexist attack on Pelosi during impeachment hearing: ‘I think the woman is grossly incompetent’

President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from the White House on Tuesday.

As impeachment testimony was underway in the House, Trump told reporters in a Cabinet meeting that Pelosi is “grossly incompetent.”

The president also said that Republicans are “killing it” in the impeachment hearings.

But Trump took a shot at Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Ukraine who was testifying at the time.

“I don’t know him. … I never saw the man,” he said. “I understand now he wears his uniform when he goes in. No, I don’t know Vindman at all. What I do know is that even he said that the transcript was correct.”

According to reports, the president went on to insist that a recent surprise trip to Walter Reed medical center was “very routine.”

President Trump on @SpeakerPelosi: "The woman is grossly incompetent. All she wants to do is focus on impeachment." Full video: https://t.co/BlQAnsnTbl pic.twitter.com/CmJJUng4F3 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2019

“I think the woman is grossly incompetent," Trump says of Pelosi, as he speaks during a cabinet meeting in the West Wing with reporters present. Republicans are "killing it" in the impeachment process, he says, per colleague @MarioDParker. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 19, 2019

Trump says he had a “very routine physical” on Saturday at Walter Reed hospital — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) November 19, 2019

Trump on impeachment, per the pool: “Republicans are absolutely killing it. Because it’s a big scam.” — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 19, 2019

Trump on Lt. .Col. Vindman:

"I don't know him. … I never saw the man. I understand now he wears his uniform when he goes in. No, I don't know Vindman at all. What I do know is that even he said that the transcript was correct." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 19, 2019

On his surprise visit to @WRBethesda on Saturday, Pres Trump says he went for a very routine physical, though even the First Lady asked him about reports he had a heart attack. And when asked by his press office if he was okay, he said he responded, "okay from what?" — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 19, 2019

"What's going on is a disgrace," Trump says of the impeachment hearings, calling them "an embarrassment to our nation." "And in the meantime, we can't get USMCA approved because Nancy Pelosi is grossly incompetent." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 19, 2019

"My wife said, ‘Darling are you okay? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack.’ I said, ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Center." — Trump on Melania's questions about his health — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 19, 2019

Trump discussed speculation on his health after Walter Reed visit over the weekend, per pool report. When he returned, he said Melania asked, "darling are you ok?" Unconfirmed if she does call him darling. — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) November 19, 2019

Per pooler @mcollinsNEWS, Trump referred to Pelosi twice (at least) in his Cabinet meeting today as “the woman”… (she is speaker of the House and a member of Congress, just FYI) — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) November 19, 2019

"What's going on is a disgrace," Trump says at cabinet meeting. Fox banner: "TRUMP CALLS IMPEACHMENT HEARING A 'DISGRACE' DURING PUBLIC WITNESS TESTIMONY" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2019

