Trump-loving Kentucky governor finally concedes after his recanvass bid falls flat

Matt Bevin, the Trump-loving governor of Kentucky, admitted on Thursday that he will soon be a former governor.
Local news station Lex 18 reports that Bevin has now conceded his race to Governor-elect Andy Beshear after a recanvass bid resulted in him still being short of votes.
“I just want to be clear, we’re going to have a change in the governorship based on the vote of the people,” Bevin said in acknowledging his defeat. “I love this state, I love this country.”
Bevin officially lost the race to Beshear nine days ago, and he refused to concede after citing unspecified voting “irregularities” at the polls. These purported “irregularities” did not stop all other Republican incumbents running for statewide office last week from winning, however.
Bevin has consistently polled as one of America’s least popular governors, and President Donald Trump attempted to bail him out with a last-minute campaign rally earlier this month.
