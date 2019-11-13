Trump made a ‘huge mistake’ talking to reporters about impeachment: Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann

One of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors explained on MSNBC how President Donald Trump made a “huge mistake” on Wednesday.

Andrew Weissmann, who is now an MSNBC legal analyst, was interviewed by Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press Daily.”

The former federal prosecutor says Trump committed a blunder by denying a call with a Gordon Sondland staffer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is that?” Todd asked.

“Because he now can’t rebut it,” Weissman replied.

“He has now said I don’t remember that phone call. So you’re going to have Sondland testifying to it. You’re going to have a staffer testifying to it,” he explained. “If [Trump] doesn’t like their testimony, he’s going to have to say, ‘Oh, now I remember that I didn’t say that.'”

Watch: