Trump ordered to pay Scottish government’s legal bills after losing court battle over windfarms near his golf resort
After being defeated in a long-running court battle over windfarm development near his Scottish golf resort, the Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited has been ordered to pay the Scottish Government £225,000 in legal fees, The Scotsman reports.
The ruling comes over four years after the three-year battle to block the plan to build renewable energy stations near the resort ended.
“We can confirm that settlement has now been reached — and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session,” the Scottish government said in a statement.
According to The Scotsman, Trump’s golf club in Scotland posted annual losses of £1.07m in 2018, making it the seventh year in a row that the company failed to make a profit, making its cumulative losses over £9.4m.
Trump: ‘We’ve got some lawless people in very high positions — they’re lawless’
President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that there are "lawless people in very high positions" in the U.S. government.
While speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Trump spoke about appointing federal judges to fight the so-called "lawless" unnamed officials.
"So important," he insisted "We've got some lawless people in very high positions. They are lawless."
Trump, who has been accused of being a "lawless" president, did not reveal which officials he believes are lawless.
John Bolton trashes Trump in private speech — and hints his Syria pullout was based on financial interests: report
According to a new report from NBC News, former national security adviser John Bolton said during a private speech that President Trump's foreign policy regarding Turkey is influenced by personal interest.
Sources tell NBC News Bolton suggested that Trump's claims that his business experience allows him to conduct foreign policy more effectively is without merit -- saying that real estate and foreign policy are two different things. During his speech, Bolton reportedly criticized Trump for lacking understanding on how foreign policy works.
Read the full exclusive report over at NBC News.
Breaking Banner
Trump official busted inflating her resume to comical proportions — including phony Time magazine cover
A senior State Department official has been caught falsifying her qualifications -- and even created a phony Time magazine cover with her own face on it.
Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claimed to be a Harvard graduate and inflated the scope of her nonprofit organization's work, reported NBC News.
Chang, who joined the State Department in April, was connected to the administration by Brian Bulatao, a top official in the State Department and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.