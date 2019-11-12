Trump ordered to pay Scottish government’s legal bills after losing court battle over windfarms near his golf resort

After being defeated in a long-running court battle over windfarm development near his Scottish golf resort, the Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited has been ordered to pay the Scottish Government £225,000 in legal fees, The Scotsman reports.

The ruling comes over four years after the three-year battle to block the plan to build renewable energy stations near the resort ended.

“We can confirm that settlement has now been reached — and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session,” the Scottish government said in a statement.

According to The Scotsman, Trump’s golf club in Scotland posted annual losses of £1.07m in 2018, making it the seventh year in a row that the company failed to make a profit, making its cumulative losses over £9.4m.