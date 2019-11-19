Trump pardoned Edward Gallagher for war crimes — but the Navy is still ousting him from the SEALs: report

The acceptability of committing war crimes while in uniform is putting the U.S. Navy on a collision course with President Donald Trump’s White House.

“The Navy SEAL at the center of a high-profile war crimes case has been ordered to appear before Navy leaders Wednesday morning, and is expected to be notified that the Navy intends to oust him from the elite commando force,” The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing “two Navy officials.”

“The move could put the SEAL commander, Rear Adm. Collin Green, in direct conflict with President Trump, who last week cleared the sailor, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, of any judicial punishment in the war crimes case. Military leaders opposed that action as well as Mr. Trump’s pardons of two soldiers involved in other murder cases,” the newspaper reported.

Lt. Cmdr. Robert Breisch, Lt. Jacob Portier, and Lt. Thomas MacNeil will also reportedly be stripped of their Tridents for overseeing Gallagher.

Admiral Green reportedly knows that crossing Trump could end his career.

“The move sets up a potential confrontation between Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly championed Chief Gallagher, and Admiral Green, who has said he intends to overhaul discipline and ethics in the SEAL teams and sees Chief Gallagher’s behavior as an obstacle,” The Times reported. “One Navy official who spoke about the specifics of the action said the admiral was making the move knowing that it could end his career, but that he had the backing of Adm. Michael M. Gilday, the chief of naval operations, and Richard V. Spencer, the secretary of the Navy.”

