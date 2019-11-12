Quantcast
Trump praises ‘amazing warrior’ Sean Hannity for saying impeachment hearings are a ‘phony showtrial’

President Donald Trump thanked Fox News personality Sean Hannity for his over-the-top defense the evening before impeachment hearings begin.

According to Trump’s quoting, Hannity said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was a, “corrupt, compromised, coward and congenital liar.”

Hannity called the Schiff’s Intelligence Committee hearings a “phony showtrial” — despite the reality that an impeachment trial would occur in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Still, Hannity lashed out at the inquiry as “another fraudulent hoax conspiracy theory” and “witch hunt.”

Trump thanked, “Sean the amazing warrior!”

