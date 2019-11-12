Trump praises ‘amazing warrior’ Sean Hannity for saying impeachment hearings are a ‘phony showtrial’

President Donald Trump thanked Fox News personality Sean Hannity for his over-the-top defense the evening before impeachment hearings begin.

According to Trump’s quoting, Hannity said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was a, “corrupt, compromised, coward and congenital liar.”

Hannity called the Schiff’s Intelligence Committee hearings a “phony showtrial” — despite the reality that an impeachment trial would occur in the GOP-controlled Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Hannity lashed out at the inquiry as “another fraudulent hoax conspiracy theory” and “witch hunt.”

Trump thanked, “Sean the amazing warrior!”

“The circus is coming to town. The corrupt, compromised, coward & congenital liar Adam Schiff Show on Capital Hill, brought to you by his raging psychotic Democrats & the top allies in the Media Mob. Everything you’re going to see in the next two weeks is rigged….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

….This is a phony showtrial. There is zero due process, none. It is yet another fraudulent hoax conspiracy theory. It is another Witch Hunt. This is what the Socialist Doemocrat Party has become. There’s not one thing the Democrats have done in the past 3 years except try… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

….to hurt Donald Trump and we, the people that support him. The Left has never accepted the results of the 2016 Election. They never saw this coming. This is not just about President Trump. They hate everyone he is representing.” @seanhannity @FoxNews Sean the amazing warrior! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019