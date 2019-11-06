Trump rally attendees leave early as president’s rambling drags into second hour

Those attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Monroe, Louisiana seemed to be unwilling to continue on with the rally as it entered its second hour of Trump speaking.

The president was scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m. CDT, but as the rally went into 9 p.m. NBC News correspondent took a video showing that supporters began streaming out of the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president is speaking and you can see folks streaming out of the arena. It’s just unusual for his rally events. Those who remain are fired up,” Kelly O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday night.

Most Trump rally attendees arrive hours ahead of time and must wait in long lines. They then enter the rally site where there are more hours of speeches ahead of the president. Some people simply can’t go on that long.

You can see the video below:

The president is speaking and you can see folks streaming out of the arena. It’s just unusual for his rally events. Those who remain are fired up. pic.twitter.com/nfxm1NVXeO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 7, 2019