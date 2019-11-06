Trump rally attendees leave early as president’s rambling drags into second hour
Those attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Monroe, Louisiana seemed to be unwilling to continue on with the rally as it entered its second hour of Trump speaking.
The president was scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m. CDT, but as the rally went into 9 p.m. NBC News correspondent took a video showing that supporters began streaming out of the arena.
“The president is speaking and you can see folks streaming out of the arena. It’s just unusual for his rally events. Those who remain are fired up,” Kelly O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday night.
Most Trump rally attendees arrive hours ahead of time and must wait in long lines. They then enter the rally site where there are more hours of speeches ahead of the president. Some people simply can’t go on that long.
You can see the video below:
The president is speaking and you can see folks streaming out of the arena. It’s just unusual for his rally events. Those who remain are fired up. pic.twitter.com/nfxm1NVXeO
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 7, 2019
Breaking Banner
Maddow breaks down how Trump is destroying Republicans in state after state
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC broke down how President Donald Trump has decimated the Republican Party in state after state.
"Since Donald Trump was elected president in November of 2016, there have been ten state legislative houses -- either state Senates or state Houses -- that have flipped in terms of which party controls them," Maddow reported.
"The first one was in Washington State, the Senate there flipped from Republican control to Democratic control," she explained. "And then -- all on one night, election night 2018 -- the Colorado Senate flipped, the Maine Senate flipped, the Minnesota House flipped, the New Hampshire House flipped, the New Hampshire Senate flipped, the Connecticut Senate flipped and the New York Senate all flipped, and all of them flipped from Republican control to Democratic control," she noted.
Breaking Banner
‘Central to Trumpism are petty vindictiveness and cowardly bullying’: Conservative on whistleblower hunt
Neoconservative Bill Kristol noted the campaign against the whistleblower is further evidence of the vindictiveness of President Donald Trump and his supporters.
"I’m struck by Trumpworld’s obsession with the whistleblower," tweeted Kristol. "Exposing him wouldn’t help Trump’s case a bit. But it’s clear that outing him would be really satisfying psychologically to Trumpsters. One forgets how central to Trumpism are petty vindictiveness and cowardly bullying."
https://twitter.com/BillKristol/status/1192260136938672128
Frequently, Trump's allies and his online team of supporters search for information to reveal publicly about those they deem as enemies of the president. They then work to threaten, scare or intimidate the opponents. They've even lobbied to get those who disagree with the president fired.
CNN
Ambassador Bill Taylor is the ‘linchpin’ who will pull together the whole impeachment inquiry: Ex-FBI counsel
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI lawyer James Baker told Chris Cuomo that Ukrainian envoy William Taylor will be the "critical piece" of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
"Jim, let me ask you this," said Cuomo. "Taylor, everyone is talking about this will be a big deal when he testifies. Why? He didn't have direct evidence or any kind of direct dealings with the president about this. He goes to the concern, he goes to how unorthodox this was. He goes to, Rudy bails him out and said on the show, yeah, I had to ask about Biden. So Taylor is only as good as Rudy has been. Fair point?"