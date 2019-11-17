Quantcast
Trump ridiculed after his Louisiana governor candidate goes down in flames: ‘Guess it’s time for another unplanned trip to the hospital’

Commenters on the Internet piled on President Donald Trump late Saturday night after the GOP candidate for Lousiana’s governor seat lost to sitting Governor John Bel Edwards who held his seat in a state that Trump carried in 2016 by nearly 20 percentage points.

Trump visited the states multiple times to support Republican Eddie Rispone, but to no avail.

To add insult to injury, a Trump tweet on Saturday that read “Louisiana, 3 hours left, get out and vote for @EddieRispone for Governor. Lower taxes and much more!” was deleted and made unavailable by the president.

You can see a screenshot and responses to the president below:

Iowans flocked to Trump in 2016. He betrayed them

There has been no escape this week from the mainstream media's wall-to-wall Trump impeachment drama. Yet while the media's fixation on the Beltway crime wave makes for good television (and newsprint), there is scant attention being paid to the continuing slide of the economic circumstances of tens of millions of American families.

Ex-NSC official accuses Sondland of working to promote Trump's interests: 'His mandate from the president was to go make deals'

According to a report from the Washington Post, a former White House national security aide told House investigators that Gordon Sondland was instructed to "go make deals" by Donald Trump in the diplomat's capacity as ambassador to the European Union.

In closed-door testimony, Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council, told House investigators that Sondland was in constant contact with the president.

