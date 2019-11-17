Trump ridiculed after his Louisiana governor candidate goes down in flames: ‘Guess it’s time for another unplanned trip to the hospital’

Commenters on the Internet piled on President Donald Trump late Saturday night after the GOP candidate for Lousiana’s governor seat lost to sitting Governor John Bel Edwards who held his seat in a state that Trump carried in 2016 by nearly 20 percentage points.

Trump visited the states multiple times to support Republican Eddie Rispone, but to no avail.

To add insult to injury, a Trump tweet on Saturday that read “Louisiana, 3 hours left, get out and vote for @EddieRispone for Governor. Lower taxes and much more!” was deleted and made unavailable by the president.

You can see a screenshot and responses to the president below:

womp womp — Seanchai (@Seanchai) November 17, 2019

I think it would be a GREAT idea for Elise Stefanik to invite Trump to have a bunch of rallies in NY. — Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) November 17, 2019

What's the over-under on how many points Trump will claim Rispone was down before he came in and almost saved him? — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) November 17, 2019

Good news, Republican Senators! Trump can do for you what he did for Matt Bevin and Eddie Rispone. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 17, 2019

In more evidence that everything Trump touches dies, even though Trump held multiple rallies and begged the crowd to give him a "big win" in the election, Republican Eddie Rispone was defeated by incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards in the Lousiana’s governor’s race.#AMJoy — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) November 17, 2019

Everything Trump touches dies. — Tucker’s Person (@natashancn) November 17, 2019

He begged like a dog. — Karen Leavitt (@kleavitt) November 17, 2019

The plague is more well liked than trump. — AZNLP79 (@Taxman9791) November 17, 2019

The Trump curse continues 😁 — BeckyBozell🐶🦄🌊🌈 (@BeckyBozell) November 17, 2019

Guess it’s time for another unplanned trip to the hospital. — Phranquenstein🏳️‍🌈 (@Frank_N_Meems) November 17, 2019

Whoooo Hooooo!!! Trump kiss of death! Congrats LA!!! pic.twitter.com/cSiAp9NBl3 — CaBiBi🌊🇺🇸🌊🇮🇹 (@mingia66) November 17, 2019

Trump is toxic. — StillMindyLou (@stillmindylou) November 17, 2019

The moral of the story is if you want to lose a race invite low energy @realDonaldTrump for a rally. — Lula 💋 (@Badgetten2) November 17, 2019

Another Trump Stooge bites the dust. Oh well — Klinkhamer (@danklink1) November 17, 2019