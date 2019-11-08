Trump says he’ll release a second Ukraine call after his ‘read the transcript’ gambit flops hard

President Donald Trump has so far insisted that he would be exonerated if only more people read the transcript of his “perfect” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Now, however, the president is saying that he’s willing to release a transcript of a separate call with Zelensky if that will help clear his name.

While talking to a gaggle of reporters on the White House South Lawn, Trump was asked what he would say to Americans who have read the transcript of his infamous July 25th call with Zelensky and have found it to be damning instead of exonerating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump didn’t directly answer the question but he said that he would release the transcript of a separate call he’d had with Zelensky that he said took place before the July 25th call.

“If they want it, I’ll give it to them,” the president said, while then adding, “I haven’t seen it recently.”

The call in question likely refers to a call the president made shortly after Zelensky won Ukraine’s presidential election earlier this year.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

POTUS just called me Fake News again. My question is about his lying. His answer…before he told me to be quiet. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/lnOw0SZQlr — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 8, 2019