Trump suffers another legal setback as court blocks his anti-immigration initiative
US President Donald Trump has suffered a new legal setback after a federal judge temporarily blocked a measure that would have required immigrants to prove they had health insurance or could afford medical care.
US District Judge Michael Simon issued a 28-day restraining order during a rare Saturday session in his courtroom in Portland, Oregon, according to a copy of the decision seen by AFP.
The new health-coverage requirement had been set to take effect on Monday.
The immigration-defense groups that had sought the injunction said the new US requirement would have been particularly onerous for low-income migrants and would unfairly favor others from wealthier countries.
The White House decried the ruling.
“It is wrong and unfair for a single district court judge to thwart the policies that the President determined would best protect the United States health care system,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
The presidential proclamation of October 4 said that only immigrants who would not “financially burden the United States health care system” would be granted visas.
The fight against illegal immigration has been a key pillar of Trump’s policies.
Several of his immigration decisions have been blocked in court.
The Republican administration has regularly appealed adverse decisions to the Supreme Court, which twice this summer found in Trump’s favor.
But Judge Simon’s 18-page ruling seemed to leave the administration with limited room to craft a dissent.
He listed at least five reasons that an individual’s health insurance status could not be used as the sole determiner of a person’s admissibility.
2020 Election
A year before 2020 election, a divided and ‘angry’ America
America on Sunday kicked off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican surge can deliver him a second term, and Democratic candidates battling for a chance to win back the White House.
The building clash -- dramatically fueled by the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Trump -- virtually guarantees another year of division in a nation grown weary of such drama.
Trump told reporters on Sunday he is "very confident" of being reelected, saying: "We're doing very well in the polls."
But polling suggests that the United States couldn't be much more divided.
Breaking Banner
Here are 9 of the biggest bombshells in newly released transcripts from ex-State Dept officials
Transcripts from testimony by two former high-ranking State Department officials were released -- showing their concerns about President Donald Trump's efforts to corrupt the agency they served.
Maria Yovanovitch, who was forced out as ambassador to Ukraine, and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, each told a House impeachment inquiry about the president's actions toward Ukraine and threats they faced from the White House.
Here are some of the biggest bombshells from their testimony:
1. Yovanovitch told investigators that Rudy Giuliani and Ukraine's former prosecutor general "had plans" and "were going to, you know, do things, including to me," because "two individuals from Florida" working with Giuliani — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted last month — wanted her out as ambassador for their own business reasons.
DOJ threatens anonymous author of anti-Trump book: ‘Protected info’ must be submitted for ‘pre-publication review’
The anonymous author of a new anti-Trump book is getting a warning from the Justice Department that he or she may be in violation of "one or more nondisclosure agreements," CNN Business reports.
"If the author is, in fact, a current or former 'senior official' in the Trump Administration, publication of the book may violate that official's legal obligations under one or more nondisclosure agreements, including nondisclosure agreements that are routinely required with respect to information obtained in the course of one's official responsibilities or as a condition for access to classified information," assistant attorney general Joseph H. Hunt wrote in the letter.