Trump suffers ‘Impostor Syndrome’ on a level ‘previously unknown to man’: Art of the Deal co-author
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz broke down President Donald Trump’s mental state — and suggested that the president has a subconscious, pathological fear of being exposed as a fraud.
“Knowing the president as you do, how do you think he is going to handle next couple of days of this public testimony?” asked Cooper. “He obviously watches a lot of this. They often claim he’s too busy to watch it, but he clearly does.”
“Well, I think that he is in two places right now,” said Schwartz. “I’m sorry to say this, because one of them seems fine. Which, for — to me, which is I suspect, he is in — his nervous system is in a very high state of activation, and God save you to be around him right now. Because this is the ultimate humiliation, to have his election called into question.”
“It is the thing he’s been — which motivated the whole Russia — the refusal to believe that Russia was involved or refusal to acknowledge it, fear of his election being not legitimate,” said Cooper.
“Yeah. I mean, he has Impostor Syndrome at a level probably previously unknown to man. He doesn’t even know he has it,” said Schwartz. “But what it shows up as is rage and attacking and all of the ways in which he tries to prop himself up. But I think the other piece, so he’s going to be feeling that worry. But the other thing is there is a sport in this to him. And I get the sense, the eerie sense, there is a part, when he’s not in the rage, that enjoys it, because he actually believes right now, like every other time in his Teflon Trump life, he’s going to get away with it. And he may well.”
CNN’s Cuomo hammers GOP lobbyist for saying Trump can fire the inspector general
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back on GOP lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp for saying President Donald Trump has the right to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for transmitting the whistleblower complaint.
"Why would it be okay for the president to go after the inspector general for dealing with the whistleblower?" said Cuomo.
"Because he serves at the pleasure of the president. The president can get rid of them at any time," said Schlapp. "At the State Department during Obama's presidency, during the whole time Hillary was at the State Department, he didn't bother to pick an IG."
White House in ‘chaos’ in advance of public impeachment hearings: report
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House reporter Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump's administration is in a state of turmoil with hours to go before the public impeachment hearings begin in the House.
"It is a picture of chaos as the president heads into this very different phase for him in the impeachment inquiry, very public phase with officials testifying in front of cameras up on Capitol Hill," said Acosta.
"My colleagues and I over here at the White House are hearing from our sources that when Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, started these legal maneuverings a few days ago, first he would join this lawsuit in federal court that would determine whether or not he should respond to these congressional subpoenas up on Capitol Hill and testify, and then yesterday he decided he's going to pull out of that legal challenge and pose his own legal challenge, file his own lawsuit and then this morning we find out he's scrapping the whole thing altogether and going back to the original legal guidance from the administration that he's immune from testifying under this subpoena that has been issued for his testimony," continued Acosta.