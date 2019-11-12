Trump suffers ‘Impostor Syndrome’ on a level ‘previously unknown to man’: Art of the Deal co-author

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz broke down President Donald Trump’s mental state — and suggested that the president has a subconscious, pathological fear of being exposed as a fraud.

“Knowing the president as you do, how do you think he is going to handle next couple of days of this public testimony?” asked Cooper. “He obviously watches a lot of this. They often claim he’s too busy to watch it, but he clearly does.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I think that he is in two places right now,” said Schwartz. “I’m sorry to say this, because one of them seems fine. Which, for — to me, which is I suspect, he is in — his nervous system is in a very high state of activation, and God save you to be around him right now. Because this is the ultimate humiliation, to have his election called into question.”

“It is the thing he’s been — which motivated the whole Russia — the refusal to believe that Russia was involved or refusal to acknowledge it, fear of his election being not legitimate,” said Cooper.

“Yeah. I mean, he has Impostor Syndrome at a level probably previously unknown to man. He doesn’t even know he has it,” said Schwartz. “But what it shows up as is rage and attacking and all of the ways in which he tries to prop himself up. But I think the other piece, so he’s going to be feeling that worry. But the other thing is there is a sport in this to him. And I get the sense, the eerie sense, there is a part, when he’s not in the rage, that enjoys it, because he actually believes right now, like every other time in his Teflon Trump life, he’s going to get away with it. And he may well.”

Watch below: