Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters wrongly identified ex-Obama staffer as Ukraine whistleblower — resulting in death threats: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have been calling for the outing of the Ukraine whistleblower. And one person who was wrongly identified by Trump supporters as the whistleblower, according to the Daily Beast, has received death threats.

The person wrongly identified, according to the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, is R. David Edelman — a former staffer in the Obama White House. Sommer quotes Edelman as saying that on Thursday, “There were people threatening real physical harm, alluding to the fact that I will not live very long. That was obviously upsetting for my family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sommer reports that on Thursday, “tweets with photos of Edelman’s face surrounded by circles and arrows in a picture taken from his time at the White House were racking up tens of thousands of retweets.” That photo, according to Sommer, shows Obama White House staff feeling “dismayed” after learning of the 2016 presidential election results but was wrongly described on social media this week as “Obama staffers reacting to Trump’s first White House visit.”

Edelman explained, “It had my face circled, and it said something to the effect of, ‘Here is your alleged Ukraine whistleblower.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Edelman, according to Sommer, cannot possibly be the Ukraine whistleblower: he left the White House in January 2017 — which was two and one-half years before Trump’s now-infamous July 25 phone conservation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans are looking for a Ukraine scapegoat — but all signs point back to Trump

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

House Democrats have led an impressively focused and productive impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump so far, amassing a staggering amount of testimony and evidence that is continuing to build a compelling case for removal. Republicans, on the other hand, appear completely uninterested in actually answering questions about the president’s wrongdoing — or even finding any credible evidence that might be even somewhat exonerating — and are instead doing their best to bolster Trump’s public relations strategy.

One key part of this evolving strategy, now that the evidence Ukraine was being bribed for investigations into the president’s enemies is beyond a reasonable doubt, is to find a scapegoat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo complains about Iran’s behavior — after Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday slammed Tehran's treatment of an inspector with the UN's nuclear watchdog agency last week as "an outrageous and unwarranted act of intimidation."

The top US diplomat said Iran "detained" the inspector, who the International Atomic Energy Agency has said had been briefly prevented from leaving Iran.

Iran said Thursday it had cancelled the inspector's accreditation after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

The alarm during a check at the entrance to the plant in central Iran had raised concerns that she could be carrying a "suspect product" on her, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said in a statement posted online.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Legend hilariously dunks on Nikki Haley’s claim that impeachment is like an execution

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Musician and criminal justice reform activist John Legend hilariously dunked on Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday.

Haley argued that impeachment is "like the death penalty for a public official" despite the fact that the penalty is only the loss of a government job.

Legend corrected Trump's former UN ambassador.

"It's not the death penalty. It's firing him from the most important job in the country because he can't be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that," Legend noted.

Legend, who is one of 15 people to reach EGOT status by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, is married to best-selling author Chrissy Teigen.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image