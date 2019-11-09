Trump surrounded himself with military people to look ‘macho’ — only for them to spill the beans on his Ukraine plot: MSNBC analyst
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Bloomberg Opinion editor and MSNBC commentator Tim O’Brien noted a key irony in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal: His obsession with surrounding himself with military figures may ultimately be what got him caught, and why he now faces impeachment.
“Donald Trump is a performance artist,” said O’Brien. “He doesn’t care about public policy or the public good. He cares about being center stage and he is profoundly aware the power of television and how people can be influenced by others in front of a screen who have credibility. And not only these people have credibility, they’re military. Trump has pride on surrounding himself with military advisors, he sees them as macho, he sees them as authoritative.”
“And now those very people are going to go before the American public and say the president of the United States not only was a participant, he was the ringleader, of an extortion scheme, the goals of which were to smear a political rival and do a favor, I think ultimately, for Russia, which is to weaken Ukraine,” said O’Brien. “So the national security threat is in the White House. And that is a story, I think, that will come out of this testimony from people who are essentially defining themselves as nonpartisan actors, they care about public policy, they care about civil service, they spent years in this before Trump came into the White House, before Obama was in the White House. And it got upended by someone pursuing something that was entirely self-serving.”
Watch below:
Is ‘OK Boomer’ the ‘new N-word’ — or are millennials still destroying everything?
In recent times, media have taken a great interest in highlighting and even generating intergenerational fighting. One example is the focus on the “OK boomer” meme, a witty two-word comeback gaining popularity on the internet. “OK boomer” is a pithy, cutting retort millennials (those born between 1981–96) and Generation Z (those “Zoomers” born even later than 1996) give to those born during the baby boom (1946–64). The digital equivalent of an eye roll, it conveys that the speaker considers the person being addressed to be obtuse, stubborn and out of date.
Though it’s today’s youth who are frequently claimed to constitute “Generation Snowflake,” the phrase appears to seriously annoy many, well, boomers, and has generated a great deal of media takes, eager to exploit the meme while it is still fresh (e.g., Today, 10/30/19; NBC News, 11/7/19; NPR, 11/7/19; CNN, 11/8/19). Writing a long self-own in the New York Times (11/2/19), Maureen Dowd described her annoyance at junior colleagues “OK boomer”-ing her to display contempt. The Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens claimed (11/4/19) the formerly fun phrase had turned nasty, and we had collectively killed it. Meanwhile, one Miami Herald columnist (11/5/19) exhorted his fellow oldies with “Get Over It, Boomers! Gen Z Hates Us–That’s the Natural Order of Things.”
The GOP plans to derail impeachment hearings — here’s what Democrats are doing to stop them
With House Republicans' temporary appointment to the Intelligence Committee of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — a congressman known for his rapid-fire, partisan, and often nonsensical lines of questioning in committee hearings — it is clear that the GOP is laying out a strategy to divide, distract, and turn the American people off the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.
Unfortunately for them, wrote Paul Kane in the Washington Post, Democrats have a plan to give Republicans a taste of their own medicine — and take the case for impeachment directly to the American people.
Internet buries Trump for boasting he just finished reading Don Jr’s book: ‘You didn’t read any book, Donny’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to boast that he had finished reading Donald Trump Jr's book "Triggered" in an obvious plug to get fans to purchase it.
As might be expected, most Twitter commenters were skeptical that the president, who has a notoriously short attention span, bothered to read more than the title.
Trump wrote, "Just finished reading my son Donald’s just out new book, 'Triggered.' It is really good! He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win!"
As one of the first commenters noted, "You didn't read any book, Donny."