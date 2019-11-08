Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump terrified of ‘a sizable number’ of GOP lawmakers who think he may deserve to be impeached: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Although Republicans have so far tried to stay in lockstep with President Donald Trump during the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, Politico’s Tim Alberta reports that there is still a sense of deep unease among GOP lawmakers about the president’s actions.

Based on “dozens” of interviews with GOP lawmakers and aides, Alberta has concluded that “there is a sizable number of Republican senators and representatives who believe Trump’s actions are at least theoretically impeachable, who believe a thorough fact-finding mission is necessary, who believe his removal from office is not an altogether radical idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All the same, these lawmakers have so far been reluctant to say so publicly for fear of being attacked by one of the president’s tweets.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) provides an illustrative example. After the Florida Republican publicly came out and said he was open to impeaching the president, Alberta reports that he was bombarded with angry threats from both party officials and constituents.

“The blowback from the people in Southwest Florida was something,” he explained to Alberta. “I mean, I had people down here in the local Republican leadership mad at me, yelling at me, telling me nothing should happen to make me waver in my support of Donald Trump. Nothing.”

Alberta reports that the president and his followers are now terrified of even a small number of Republicans turning on the president, and are waging a campaign to identify potential “turncoats” who may support eventual articles of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Settlement for Trump’s sham charity shows ‘astounding lack of trust’ in his honesty: tax law professor

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed to fork over $2 million as a part of a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office for misusing money donated to his own charitable foundation.

In addition to paying $2 million, the president also had to admit that he misused foundation funds to fund his own presidential campaign, pay off his businesses' legal expenses, and to buy a $10,000 portrait of himself that wound up being displayed at one of his Florida hotels.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s weak and lazy leadership is sending his agenda spiraling down the drain: reports

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's influence has shrunk as he fights impeachment and faces administrative chaos.

A pair of stories in the Washington Post and Politico show how his weakened leadership has undermined two of his signature accomplishments -- criminal justice reform and immigration policy.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Barr’s screw-up on the whistleblower complaint set the stage for Trump’s impeachment – here’s how

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr could have forestalled the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump if he had simply followed standard procedures when the Justice Department was given the now pivotal government whistleblower's complaint to investigate.

With three Democratic-controlled House committees launching impeachment inquiries of the president based upon a complaint alleging the president was attempting to trade foreign aid for dirt on possible political foes, among other issues, Barr's handling of the report became pivotal for the president -- and not in a good way.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image