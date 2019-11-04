Trump threatens to cut off federal aid for fighting California wildfires
US President Donald Trump threatened once again Sunday to withhold federal aid from California after its Democratic governor criticized his environmental policies.
Over the past two weeks, fires have ravaged nearly 100,000 acres (40,000 hectares) in the sprawling western state, where fighters on Sunday were battling the Maria Fire, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Taking a line of attack he first used last year when fires killed 86 people in northern California, Trump blamed Governor Gavin Newsom, saying he had done “a terrible job of forest management.”
“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor,” he said on Twitter.
In an interview with the New York Times this week, Newsom pointed to Trump’s skeptical remarks about climate change and his roll-back of environmental protections.
“We’re waging war against the most destructive fires in our state’s history, and Trump is conducting a full-on assault against the antidote,” Newsom said.
The president has on several occasions openly questioned the scientific consensus that human activity causes changes in the climate, and notably the drought that has contributed to the California fires.
His administration decided on September 18 to revoke California’s authority to set its own standards for automobile pollution.
Newsom criticized the Republican government’s ambivalence in dealing with the disasters.
“Last night they approved seven additional emergency grants in record time,” Newsom told the Times. “But what’s so insidious, and what’s so remarkable is that he’s doing everything right to respond to these disasters and everything wrong to address what’s happening to cause them.”
Far from the political struggles, firefighters pressed their fight on Sunday against the Maria Fire, which is 30 percent contained, and the Kincade Fire north of San Francisco, now 74 percent contained.
Other fires, including some that threatened multi-million-dollar homes and iconic institutions in the Los Angeles area, have subsided, and residents who had evacuated are beginning to return home.
Trump just tweeted up a storm of blatant lies about the whistleblower — here are the real facts
President Donald Trump began his Monday morning by tweeting out a stream of lies about the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against him earlier this year.
Among other things, the president claimed that "the Whistleblower gave false information" in his complaint against the president.
Mike Pompeo accused of plotting escape route back home during taxpayer-funded trips to Kansas
According to the Guardian, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been jetting back and forth between Washington his home state of Kansas for a number of bizarrely political events, including radio interviews, "workplace development" talks with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and — on one strange occasion — handing out State Department buttons emblazoned with "#Swagger."
These buttons were just passed out to students. pic.twitter.com/YnZ9gYQ1w8
Rudy Giuliani met with Ukrainian conspiracy theorist last week — as impeachment moves forward
Rudy Giuliani is continuing his back-channel diplomacy with Ukrainian officials, even as the U.S. House investigates those efforts in an impeachment inquiry.
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer met privately just last week at his Manhattan office with former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko, who is pushing a conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election, reported NBC News.
Telizhenko claims his country's government conspired with the Democratic National Committee to damage Trump's election chances against Hillary Clinton, which contradicts findings by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies.