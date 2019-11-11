Trump told national security official to blow off Congress and ‘do whatever’ they wanted: tell-all book

“A Warning,” the damning book about President Donald Trump written by an anonymous White House insider, reveals that the president at one point instructed a top national security official to “do whatever” they needed to secure funding without bothering to consult Congress.
As reported by Axios, the book claims that the head of a national security agency one time went to Trump to discuss plans to get Congress to pass needed funding for their department.
“Don’t worry about Congress,” Trump told them, according to the book. “Just do what you need to do.
The official then reportedly explained that they couldn’t just spend money without authorization from Congress.
“No, no,” Trump replied. “It doesn’t matter. You have my permission to do whatever you need to do, okay? Just forget about them.”
If accurate, this anecdote goes to further illustrate the president’s contempt for the separation of powers under the Constitution.
Earlier this year, for example, Trump bypassed Congress’s constitutionally mandated authority over federal spending when he declared a “national emergency” and siphoned money from the Department of Defense budget to fund construction of his long-promised wall along the border between the United States and Mexico.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.